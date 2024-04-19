Rob Zombie Presenting House on Haunted Hill Soundtrack on Vinyl

Not only is Rob Zombie a horror filmmaker in his own right, but before he brought his own terrifying tales to life, he was merely a fan of the genre, which is why he has partnered with Waxwork Records to bring a number of iconic horror soundtracks to vinyl under the "Rob Zombie Presents" banner. The latest entry into this series is the Vincent Price-starring House on Haunted Hill, with this 2-LP set featuring not only the original music from the film, but also select pieces of dialogue and sound effects. The House on Haunted Hill soundtrack is currently available for preorder before it starts shipping in May.

"I have always been a huge fan of movie soundtracks. So I jumped at the opportunity to work with Waxwork on this project," Zombie shared of the collaboration. "I can't wait to release these albums. So many of these films are greatly under appreciated and, they all contain such great music. So, to be able to release these deluxe packages is a dream come true."

Per Waxwork Records, "In collaboration with Rob Zombie, Waxwork Records is thrilled to release Rob Zombie Presents House on Haunted Hill Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Von Dexter. Starring Vincent Price, House on Haunted HIll is a 1959 American Horror film produced and directed by William Castle. Vincent Price plays an eccentric millionaire, Frederick Loren, who, along with his wife Annabelle, has invited five people to a house for a 'haunted house' party. Whoever stays in the house for one night will earn $10,000. As the night progresses, the guests are trapped within the house with an assortment of terrors. The film uses many props used in carnival haunted houses to generate fear and terror. The film is also known for its promotional gimmick, Emergo, which included a 'flying skeleton' that would appear over the audience as they enjoyed the film in a movie theater."

(Photo: Waxwork Records)

"Waxwork worked with the rights holders of the original film elements which have been restored, allowing for the best source material of this never-before-released soundtrack album. In addition to the original music by composer Von Dexter, this release features segments of the film's dialogue and sound effects appealingly included and sourced from the restored original soundtrack.

"Included in this very special release is the first part of an exclusive two-part interview conducted by Rob Zombie with Vincent Price's daughter, Victoria Price. Part two will be included with Waxwork's upcoming release of Rob Zombie Presents The Last Man on Earth!

"Von Dexter (1912-1996) was an American composer born in Aurora, Illinois. He later moved to Chicago where his professional music career began playing in bars and nightclubs. After gaining a music degree at USC, he moved to California where he became the West Coast MD for NBC. In addition to House on Haunted Hill, Dexter composed the scores for other William Castle films including 13 Ghosts and The Tingler."

Rob Zombie Presents House on Haunted Hill includes:

The original motion picture soundtrack by Von Dexter

150-gram Pink & Black hand-poured color vinyl

Exclusive interview conducted by Rob Zombie with Victoria Price

Artwork by Graham Humphreys

Deluxe gatefold packaging with matte-satin coating

Four-page booklet

Select dialogue & sound effects from the film included



The House on Haunted Hill soundtrack is currently available for preorder before it starts shipping in May.

Will you be adding the record to your collection? Contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!