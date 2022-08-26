A24's Latest Horror Movie I Saw the TV Glow Adds Justice Smith, Fred Durst, Phoebe Bridgers, and More

One of the more talked-about horror movies of the 2021 festival circuit was Jane Schoenbrun's We're All Going to the World's Fair, with The Hollywood Reporter confirming their next film will be I Saw the TV Glow at A24 Films and Fruit Tree. The outlet also revealed the first cast members who have joined the project, with Jurassic World Dominion's Justice Smith and Bill & Ted Face the Music's Brigette Lundy-Paine set to serve as the project's leads. The project is also set to feature a number of musicians as stars, including Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst, Snail Mail's Lindsey Jordan, Haley Dahl's Sloppy Jane (featuring Phoebe Bridgers), and the band King Woman.

The outlet describes the film as focusing on "two teenage outcasts, played by Smith and Lundy-Paine, who bond over their shared love of a scary television show. However, the boundary between TV and reality begins to blur after it is mysteriously cancelled."

Also starring in the film are Helena Howard, Amber Benson, Ian Foreman, Michael Maronna, Conner O'Malley, Emma Portner, and Danny Tamberelli.

I Saw the TV Glow has already wrapped production but no details on its release date have been revealed. What is sure to spark speculation about the project is how many musicians are involved in the project, so with no obvious inclusion of musical elements, it's unknown why there is such an abundance of musically inclined performers involved.

A24 has established itself over the past decade as being home to some of the more challenging and confounding projects in the genre, thanks to films like Enemy, Midsommar, and The Lighthouse, with audiences likely being able to expect a similarly ambitious endeavor with the upcoming film. Adding more evidence to that speculation is how unconventional an experience We're All Going to the World's Fair was, as it defied various genre norms.

That movie focused on a teen-aged girl who partook in an online horror challenge, requiring her to repeat the phrase "I want to go to the World's Fair" three times into her laptop before smearing blood on the screen and watching a bizarre video with strobing effects. The film then chronicles the mental effects of this challenge and the relationship she sparks with someone concerned for her wellbeing as she chronicles the results of the challenge.

