Lovecraft Country’s Jurnee Smollett Pays Tribute to Cast and Crew After Season Finale
Lovecraft Country's first season came to an end on Sunday and saw a few of the show's main characters meeting a tragic end. Since the episode aired, Jurnee Smollett (Leti) has taken to Instagram to share tons of behind-the-scenes photos and videos. She also made tribute posts to some of her fellow actors as well as the series' showrunner, Misha Green. Green recently teased that's there could be more to come in a potential season two as fans have a lot of questions about the way things ended.
"We know the direction," Green told Collider. "It’s about a direction. You have a direction, and then you explore and you find where it takes you. Even starting this season of this show, we knew what direction we wanted to go in, for subsequent seasons. It was very exciting. Matt Ruff’s novel is about reclaiming genre spaces for people of color. For me, that was an open book. Being a genre fan, there’s so much to play in. It’s unending. And the idea that it’s not just for Black people but you can open it up for all people of color is exciting to me."
While we wait for more news about a second season, we can at least enjoy some of the fun content Smollett has been sharing to social media...
Bloody BTS
Best Scene, Best Cast
View this post on Instagram
Well folks...there was still some joy amongst the tragedy. My heart is so full. I can’t believe the final episode of #lovecraftcountry aired tonight. Heart is full. This cast. We became like a family. I love all of them so. We will always have this moment. Tell me...What did you think?? @lovecrafthbo
Love For Misha
View this post on Instagram
Misha. Our mad scientist. My heart is so full and I’m hella sentimental right now. We first met almost 6 years ago...when you cast me as Rosalee in “Underground.” We’ve been through crazy sh*t together. Three seasons of tv, crazy times, highs and lows...And I’m grateful for it all. Your sis, Tasha calls us Twin Flames. According to google “Twinflames are our most perfect mirrors, because they are us in another body. Our twinflames are the only ones who give us a true and honest reflection of who we are, and where we are in our lives at any given time...” What I know is, my life would have been so different if I had never met you. Thank you for Rosalee, for Leti. Thank you for challenging me, pushing me beyond my boundaries, for believing in me enough to say go...to say when “that ain’t it”...for seeing me in my whole self. For creating rich, complex, fully flawed and realized narratives that disrupt sh*t while making us all grow as artists. For that, I’ll forever be grateful. I couldn’t be prouder of what we all created together...but we wouldn’t have been able to do it if you hadn’t birthed #underground and #lovecraftcountry out of that crazy ass brain of yours. Y’all give @mishatrillxxl all her flowers. Cuz this heffa is a genius. DIRECTOR. CREATOR. WRITER. SHOWRUNNER. @lovecrafthbo ❤️❤️❤️ #gratitude #femalefilmmakers
Love For Jonathan
View this post on Instagram
Jonathan. Our hero. Our leading man. Truly one of the greatest actors I’ve ever been blessed to work opposite. With unparalleled technique, fierce integrity and a fire inside of him that activates anyone who is fortunate enough to be his scene partner...I don’t know that I could’ve survived the demands of #lovecraftcountry if I hadn’t had Jonathan as my partner in crime. The text was so demanding yet sacred and required that we go to dark places, challenging places...you can only do that with someone you trust. I trusted him and his instrument. We trusted each other...we pushed each other to be our best selves. Iron sharpens iron. Let me tell you, he is a force. Sometimes his instrument would leave me in awe. Grateful for the moments when we knew to go deeper, to find something truer, bolder, more imaginative ...Atticus was the Thunder to Leti’s lighting, they are two souls tied together. Kindred spirits navigating a world of unknowns all while trying to hold onto the love they share and the sacrifice required. To tell their story we wanted to do something courageous, oftentimes that required our heart to break...we spoke about that quite often. How as artists that’s what you bring to the alter, is your heart. In working together, I rediscovered the nobility in our craft, in these stories we tell. I’m grateful for the art we created together. Grateful for this gentle but mighty soul. TEAM #LETICUS #JonathanMajors #lovecraftcountry @lovecrafthbo
Love For Michael
View this post on Instagram
Michael. Our pops. Our heart. What is there to say about this beautiful man, that hasn’t been said? Michael is a master at the craft and can embody a soul in such a way that will take your breath away. I know he took mine several times. Michael and I got so close during shooting, we formed a bond, he, Jonathan and I were the three musketeers on set, holding onto each other for dear life. I got to witness firsthand why he is considered one of the greatest actors of his generation. He is so raw, open and generous with his craft because that’s who he is in life. He doesn’t know how not to be giving. I can honestly say I grew as an artist working with him. I love you @bkbmg to the moon and back. Thank you for sharing your gift with us all. #lovecraftcountry #Montrose
Love For Wunmi
View this post on Instagram
Wunmi. Our uninterrupted sister. My forever dance partner. What a force you are my love. I mean talk about all the demands that were put on you for this role and you knocked it out of the damn park. Singing, dancing, shapeshifting!! Haha. I knew the moment I met you that you were a powerhouse actress and that we were going to have a blast playing sisters. The work you have done is simply stunning. You have found a way to bring to life this very complex character in a way that is so bold and nuanced that it was astonishing to watch. You’re capable of such range with your instrument and that’s because you are so open and accessible in your own life. I loved playing opposite you boo ... getting to explore this very complex sisterhood together was truly an honor. I miss our dance breakdowns hahah!! Cheers to to you @wunmimosaku #lovecraftcountry @lovecrafthbo ( and yes I’m still in my feelings about this finale y’all!! So I’m going to keep spamming you with all my emotions)