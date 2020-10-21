Lovecraft Country’s Jurnee Smollett Pays Tribute to Cast and Crew After Season Finale

Lovecraft Country's first season came to an end on Sunday and saw a few of the show's main characters meeting a tragic end. Since the episode aired, Jurnee Smollett (Leti) has taken to Instagram to share tons of behind-the-scenes photos and videos. She also made tribute posts to some of her fellow actors as well as the series' showrunner, Misha Green. Green recently teased that's there could be more to come in a potential season two as fans have a lot of questions about the way things ended.

"We know the direction," Green told Collider. "It’s about a direction. You have a direction, and then you explore and you find where it takes you. Even starting this season of this show, we knew what direction we wanted to go in, for subsequent seasons. It was very exciting. Matt Ruff’s novel is about reclaiming genre spaces for people of color. For me, that was an open book. Being a genre fan, there’s so much to play in. It’s unending. And the idea that it’s not just for Black people but you can open it up for all people of color is exciting to me."

While we wait for more news about a second season, we can at least enjoy some of the fun content Smollett has been sharing to social media...