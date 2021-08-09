New Muppets Haunted Mansion Images Released

Few attractions at Disney parks are as popular every year as The Haunted Mansion, as it blends the macabre with heaping helpings of silliness in ways only Disney can, which makes it the perfect ride to adapt for a new special with the Muppets. While Muppets Haunted Mansion doesn't yet have a premiere date on Disney+, we can likely anticipate its arrival on the service just in time for Halloween. To build excitement for the new event, Entertainment Weekly unveiled new images from the special, featuring Gonzo, Kermit the Frog, and Miss Piggy. Check out the new photos below and stay tuned for details on Muppets Haunted Mansion.

In the special, which takes place on Halloween night, Gonzo is challenged to spend one night in the terrifying and grim grinning Haunted Mansion, and he has to do his best not to panic until morning arrives. Keeping in tradition with other Muppets movies and specials, the event will feature a number of appearances from beloved characters and plenty of cameos from celebrities.

The Haunted Mansion was previously adapted for a live-action feature film in 2003 starring Eddie Murphy, while another adaptation of the concept is also in the works at Disney. Based on the description of Muppets Haunted Mansion, it sounds as though it will be inspired by the ride without necessarily being a direct adaptation of the ride's mythology.

(Photo: Disney/Entertainment Weekly)

(Photo: Disney/Entertainment Weekly)

This isn't the only Halloween-themed special heading to Disney+ in the coming months, as it was announced last week that fans could also expect LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales, exploring the darker corners of the galaxy far, far away with the LEGO brand of absurdity.

In LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales, after the events of The Rise of Skywalker, Poe, and BB-8 must make an emergency landing on the volcanic planet Mustafar where they meet the greedy and conniving Graballa the Hutt who has purchased Darth Vader’s castle and is renovating it into the galaxy’s first all-inclusive Sith-inspired luxury hotel. While waiting for his X-Wing to be repaired, Poe, BB-8, Graballa, and Dean (a plucky and courageous young boy who works as Graballa’s mechanic) venture deep into the mysterious castle with Vader’s loyal servant, Vaneé. Along the way, Vaneé shares three creepy stories linked to ancient artifacts and iconic villains from across all eras of Star Wars. As Vaneé spins his tales and lures our heroes deeper into the shadowy underbelly of the castle, a sinister plan emerges. With the help of Dean, Poe and BB-8 will have to face their fears, stop an ancient evil from rising, and escape to make it back to their friends.

Stay tuned for details on Muppets Haunted Mansion before it premieres later this year.

Are you looking forward to the new special? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!