Netflix Wednesday With Cello Funko Pop Exclusive Launches at Funko Fair 2023

Tim Burton's Addams Family spinoff Wednesday launched on Netflix this past November and it became a massive hit, so it's no surprise that Season 2 is on the way. The first Funko Pops based on the series launched back in October, but Funko has just dropped their Wednesday with Cello exclusive as part of the Funko Fair 2023 festivities. You can grab one here at the Funko Shop while they last (which won't be long). UPDATE: Sold out but a restock is likely.

The standard Wednesday Addams Funko Pop is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth now (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code FREESHIP39). It features Wednedsay in her school uniform with an expression that radiates pure joy. An exclusive Diamond Collection version of this Pop may be available here at Hot Topic in the future (see on eBay). Look for Bianca Barclay and Enid Sinclair to join the Wednesday Funko Pop lineup in the coming weeks. You can check out more Funko Fair 2023 releases right here via our master list.

Jenna Ortega's portrayal of Wednesday in the new Netflix series received high praise from legendary director Tim Burton, so it's no wonder that she knocked the role out of the park:

"She's like a silent movie actress in the sense where she's able to convey things without words," Burton explained. "To see the inner life and the subtleties was very exciting. And that's why we're very lucky to have Jenna because I can't imagine any other Wednesday."

Naturally, the fact that Tim Burton is directing the series himself is more than enough reason to be excited about what's to come. He recently shared some insights into his decision to return to the franchise:

"When I read this [script], it just spoke to me about how I felt in school and how you feel about your parents, how you feel as a person. It gave the Addams Family a different kind of reality. It was an interesting combination," Burton recalled to Empire Magazine.

"In 1976, I went to a high-school prom," Burton detailed. "It was the year Carrie came out. I felt like a male Carrie at that prom. I felt that feeling of having to be there but not be part of it. They don't leave you, those feelings, as much as you want them to go."

He added, "You know, Wednesday and I have the same worldview."

Wednesday is streaming on Netflix now.