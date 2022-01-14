Scream 5: Courteney Cox Says Wes Craven Would Be “Proud” of New Film

✖

Earlier this month, Scream fans learned that the highly-anticipated fifth installment to the beloved horror franchise would be titled Scream instead of Scream 5. This caused some debate among fans, but most were just excited to learn that the movie had wrapped production. Many people involved with the film took to social media last week to commemorate the end of filming, including Courteney Cox. Cox, Neve Campbell, and David Arquette are the only three actors to appear in every Scream movie. In fact, Cox believes Wes Craven, who directed the first four films, would be proud of the upcoming movie.

"Scream just wrapped. This all started 25 years ago directed by the beloved Wes Craven. Walking back on the set 25 years later, I wasn’t sure what to expect. What I found was an incredible new cast and two uber-talented directors. I’m sure Wes will be so proud. Thank you @kevwilliamson for creating this legacy," Cox wrote. You can check out her post, which includes a throwback photo of Cox and Craven, below:

Cox is not the only person to claim Craven would be happy with the new Scream. The series' creator/writer, Kevin Williamson, expressed a similar sentiment during a virtual reunion event.

"I had been really apprehensive about doing one of these films without Wes," the writer noted. "The directors actually sent me a letter when the offer was sent and said the reason they are directors is because of Wes. So they're even so honored to even be asked to make this film, and that they're such huge fans of him and the films themselves, and of the cast, and that they really wanted to honor his voice, which I really, really believe they did."

He added, "What I love about the new Scream is that it does take a fresh approach. It's this beautiful sort of fresh new movie, but it also has this nostalgic factor that runs through it. That to me was a perfect blend of how to do the next Scream. So that was what I was most excited about. I'm blown away by the directors, and I was really nervous because nobody is Wes Craven. I was really hesitant to even jump on board and be a part of it, and boy am I glad I did because I think it's going to make Wes proud."

The new Scream is set to hit theaters on January 14, 2022.