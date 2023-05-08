Scream 6 Wins Best Movie at MTV Movie and TV Awards

Scream VI is the movie of the year. Sunday night, the latest entry in the slasher franchise walked away with the top award at the MTV Movie and TV Awards, with Ghostface appearing at the awards show to pick up the trophy. It was a horror-heavy year with Scream VI besting fellow horror flicks Nope and Smile. Other nominees in the Best Movie category included Avatar: The Way of Water, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Elvis, and Top Gun: Maverick.

The film won a second award in the Best Fight category for its rough-and-tumble sequence between Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) and Ghostface.

Is there going to be a Scream 7?

While there hasn't been an official confirmation that another sequel is in the works, the record-setting Scream VI box office is a good indication for more films to take place in the franchise. If there is one, Radio Silence collective members Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin are hoping to be the ones in the director's chairs at least one more time.

"I think that it's hard to not fall in love with the thing that you're making. In fact, I would say that, at its most basic level, the job, right? Is to really love the process," Gillett told ComicBook.com last month. "You have to love that thing in order to see it across the finish line. Making a movie is too hard to not love it. I would also say, though, that we never expect to have another one, you know what I mean? And I think that that's just an important way of creating. You leave it all on the field. We try to make 5 and then 6, we tried to make those, tried to cram as many of the good ideas that we had into those as possible, not ever knowing if there's gonna be another one. I think that what you end up with is a story that feels like it's a full thought. It's not teasing, it's not a trailer for what's next, it's its own thing and it's got a close-ended character resolution at the end. I think that's just, also, the job. I think it's, for us, our taste and the thing that we love is to arc out a character over the course of one story."

Scream VI is out now on Digital HD and streaming on Paramount+ and hits 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on July 11th.