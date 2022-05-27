Stranger Things: Who Dies in Season 4 Volume 1?

✖

One of the biggest cliffhangers in Stranger Things came in Season 3 when it appeared that David Harbour's Hopper had sacrificed himself in the season finale, only for audiences to learn he had merely been transported to Russia. However, this still marked a drastic change for the series, and with Season 4 being the penultimate season of the series, fans have been wondering if we could be forced to say goodbye to other characters in this latest batch of episodes. Now that Stranger Things Season 4 – Volume 1 is streaming on Netflix, we know which characters we had to say goodbye to.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Stranger Things Season 4 – Volume 1

Longtime fans of the series can breathe a sigh of relief for now, as there are no major characters who die in this first batch of episodes from Season 4 of Stranger Things. Instead, this season introduces us to a number of new characters and then starts to kill them off.

The first character to get killed is Chrissy (Grace Van Dien), a cheerleader who experiences bizarre hallucinations and suffers various physical traumas. Tragically, these events merely confirm that Chrissy is the target of the villainous Vecna and she becomes the first major death in this season. However, with her death due to Vecna happening right in front of Eddie (Joseph Quinn), he is blamed for the murder, as he runs from the scene of the crime and evades authorities over the course of the season.

Chrissy isn't the first Hawkins resident to be killed this season, as fellow teenagers Fred (Logan Riley Bruner) and Patrick (Myles Truitt) are also victims of the Vecna.

Later in the season, audiences meet Victor Creel (Robert Englund), who moved to Hawkins in the '50s and was accused of killing his family. While these characters aren't entirely significant in the grand scheme of the series, their deaths are intrinsically tied to Vecna, who is ultimately revealed to be Henry Creel, who had actually survived the incident and secretly had been behind the tragedy. He would go on to become a patient of Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine) and have a showdown with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) before being banished to the Upside Down and transforming into the Vecna.

With two episodes left in the next volume of Season 4, there's still a chance that beloved characters could be killed, though viewers were let off relatively easily in these first seven episodes.

Stranger Things Season 4 – Volume 1 is now streaming on Netflix.

