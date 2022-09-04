Stranger Things-Themed Suite Unveiled at Bloomington Hotel

Stranger Things first premiered back in 2016, and it's become one of the most popular shows of all time. The horror series recently dropped its fourth season, and it dominated the streaming charts. The show is set to have a fifth and final season and there will likely be some spin-off shows down the line. While the highly-anticipated fifth season probably won't be released until 2024, there's still plenty of cool Stranger Things stuff to experience. While Hawkins is a fictional town in Indiana, you can now experience a little bit of the show in Bloomington, Indiana.

Graduate Hotels Bloomington just announced a Stranger Things suite that will make you feel like you're sleeping in the Byers' living room (before they moved to California, of course). For $749 a night, the suite features two beds and two baths and can accommodate 3-4 people. "Make yourself at home in Joyce Byers' living room, complete with floral wallpaper, a pull-out sofa bed and, of course, Christmas lights. Sorry in advance-the lights seem to have a mind of their own," the site teases. In addition to the Byers' house, there is also a bed in a replica of the Wheeler's basement. You can check out some photos below:

(Photo: Graduate Hotels Bloomington)

(Photo: Graduate Hotels Bloomington)

"Every Stranger Things Suite stay includes The Upside Down Experience Package, which features a Polaroid™ camera to use during your trip, bikes to explore the city, two WonderLab Science Museum tickets, and a special Eggo® snack," Gradute Hotels adds. "Eleven percent of the proceeds from each booking will be donated to WonderLab Science Museum." You can learn more about booking the suite here.

Stranger Things 4 stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven/Jane), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner), Robert Englund (Victor Creel), and Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna/Henry/One).

Recently, Matt Duffer explained why the fourth season was split into two parts.

"A lot of it had to do with the fact that we had characters spread out in three locations and we had a lot more plot. It must be quadruple the plot we had in Season 3," Matt Duffer previously told TheWrap. "That was our fun blockbuster season. This season we knew that Season 5 was going to be our last, we had to start revealing a lot."

"The more we were writing, the more we realized we need more time in order for these reveals to land, in order for these storylines to work," Matt pointed out. "Partway through we knew we needed to ask Netflix for nine episodes instead of eight and as we started shooting we realized, 'Oh these are mega-long episodes.'"

Will you be taking a trip to Indiana to stay in the Stranger Things suite? Tell us in the comments!