The Walking Dead Complete Series Blu-ray Is On Sale Ahead of The Ones Who Live

It appears that fans are ready to dive back into the world of TWD based on the reactions to Rick and Michonne's return in the upcoming series The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. If you are one of those fans that thought you were done with the show but watched the trailer for The Ones Who Live and felt that spark again, you might be interested to know that the Blu-ray box set that contains all 11 seasons and 177 episodes of AMC's original zombie drama plus loads of special features is currently on sale here on Amazon for $95.99 (26% off). which is an all-time low.

Amazon is quick to point out that this is a limited-time deal, so grab it while you can. Plus, lot of fans might be looking for it in the coming weeks as anticipation for The Ones Who Live grows. Details regarding special features and technical specs for the box set can be found below.

NEW Behind-the-scenes documentary "The Walking Dead: Making of the Final Season"

Additional bonus features from all previous single season releases

Audio: English 5.1 Dolby TrueHD (Season 1), English 7.1 Dolby TrueHD (Seasons 2-11), French 2.0 Dolby Surround (Seasons 2-7 and 9-11), French 5.1 Dolby Surround (Season 8), Spanish 2.0 Dolby Surround (Seasons 9-11)

Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish, French (Seasons 9-11)

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is "an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world," reads the synopsis for the six-episode series. "Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead... And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive -- or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?"

Walking Dead Universe Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple serves as showrunner and executive producer with Lincoln, Gurira, Denise Huth (The Walking Dead), and Brian Bockrath (The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon). The cast includes Lesley-Ann Brandt (Lucifer) as Pearl Thorne, Matthew Jeffers (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Nat, Terry O'Quinn (Lost) as Major General Beale, and Pollyanna McIntosh (The Walking Dead) as Jadis.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live premieres Sunday, February 25, on AMC and AMC+.