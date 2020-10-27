Warner Bros. Release Supercut of “Greatest Villains of All Time” for Halloween

In case you needed a reminder how stacked the horror icons at Warner Bros. Pictures are, the studio has put together an awesome sizzle reel of “The Greatest Horror Villains Of All Time” from their countless feature films over the decades. Among the feature films and characters included in the reel are Freddy Krueger from the original A Nightmare on Elm Street, Kiefer Sutherland’s David from The Lost Boys, Pennywise from IT and IT: Chapter Two, Leatherface from the 2003 The Texas Chainsaw Massacre remake, Beetlejuice, Jack Torrance from The Shining, The Devil from The Exorcist, and The Conjuring franchise heavyweights The Nun and Annabelle.

When you put all these characters and movies together like this it really shows the depths that WB and its subsidiaries have at their disposal. Surprisingly they left out some of their other highly popular (and profitable) franchises including the Final Destination series, the Blade trilogy, Critters, plus movies like Trick ‘R Treat and Se7en that they also hold the rights to. Frankly when you put them all together like this it makes you realize the depth of WB’s horror bench. By comparison there aren’t that many other studios that can even compete with this but there are two that come to mind.

Lionsgate Pictures is no doubt a contender owning franchises like the Saw series, Hostel, House of 1000 Corpses/The Devil’s Rejects, The Blair Witch Project, and other films like American Psycho, The Descent, My Bloody Valentine 3D, The Cabin in the Woods, and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.

In the other corner of course is Universal Pictures who naturally has their stable of classic monsters including Frankenstein, Dracula, The Invisible Man, Creature from the Black Lagoon, and The Wolf Man which still give them an edge as modern remakes continue to pop up. Universal also owns several of the Halloween sequels, John Carpenter’s The Thing, Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho and The Birds, most of the Child’s Play movies, the 2004 Dawn of the Dead remake, Sam Raimi’s Army of Darkness and Drag Me to Hell, and An American Werewolf in London. They also have several modern franchises like The Purge, Ouija, and Happy Death Day, which could still round out with a third movie in the near future.

Which horror franchise is your favorite and which one will you be spending your Halloween with this Saturday? Sound off in the comments below and let us know!