Aquaman Star Amber Heard Reveals Name of Her New Baby Girl

Aquaman star Amber Heard just revealed a major personal milestone. On Thursday, the actress took to Instagram to celebrate the birth of her first child, a baby girl named Oonagh Paige Heard. Oonagh was born on April 8th of this year via a surrogate, and according to Page Six, Heard is "proud" to be listed as her sole legal parent. Oonagh's middle name is inspired by Heard's mother, Paige, who passed away in 2020. The post included a photo of Heard and Oonagh together, which you can check out below.

"I’m so excited to share this news with you," Heard's post reads. "Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib. A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life."

“Oonagh is absolutely gorgeous, and Amber is besotted, a source tells the outlet. "She always knew that she wanted to be a mom, and this is her greatest wish come true. She’s so grateful to the wonderful woman who helped bring Oonagh into her life.

“The most important thing for Amber is that she’s open about Oonagh’s birth,” the source continued. “There are so many women who feel they can’t talk about their fertility and are worried and embarrassed; Amber wants them to feel supported and realize that there are a multitude of ways to have a baby even if you have fertility issues.”

Heard is set to return as Mera in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the highly-anticipated sequel film that recently began production. The film, which will be directed by James Wan, will also star Jason Momoa, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Patrick Wilson, and newcomer Pilou Asbaek.

