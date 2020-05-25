Mattel Responds to Barbie Feet Craze

✖

Instagram trends have grown and evolved into some bizarre territory over the years, and it looks like the latest entry definitely is no exception. Ever since 2018, a trend dubbed "Barbie feet" has made the rounds online, in which girls alter their posture by standing up on their toes. Not only does the move provide the illusion of longer legs, but some have realized that it bears resemblance to the traditional, high-pointed feet on a Barbie doll. Yahoo! Life recently broke down the craze in very specific detail, including reaching out to Mattel, the parent company behind Barbie. As a spokesperson for the company put it, this certainly isn't the first time that Barbie has made her way into an unofficial cultural trend, but the line of available Barbie dolls offers much more than the traditional pointed feet.

"As a global cultural icon for almost 60 years, Barbie is often referenced in cultural trends that are not created or endorsed by the brand," a statement from the company reads. "Today, Barbie is the most diverse doll line on the market with a variety of skin tones, body sizes, hair textures, and even dolls with flat feet that are resonating with consumers."

The site also reached out to Bobby Pourziaee, a podiatrist who has been dubbed "The High Heel Doc" of Rodeo Drive Podiatry. As Pourziaee put it, he's honestly surprised it took this long for "Barbie feet" to become popular.

"I have had a lot of my patients ask me recently about 'Barbie feet.' I'm surprised this trend didn't begin earlier," Pourziaee explained. "'Barbie feet' are obviously better than wearing high heels because the position of the foot is temporary. Posing with 'Barbie feet' can make you look taller and can possibly make your calves look more muscular, but this pose is not recommended for long periods of time because you can get calf shortening and pain and inflation along the ball of the foot."

"As we spent most of July in Bermuda for #RevolveSummer, we noticed a trend with almost all of the influencers balancing on their toes when they were without a high heel," Justin Cuenco, a brand manager at Revolve and Forward, added. "Instantly they looked a foot taller, magically had defined calf muscles, and everything just seemed perkier (including their butts). It's hard not to like 'Barbie feet' when the outcome is just so much better in photos. Why set limitations on elongating yourself just because you're barefoot? Even the Instagram pros are doing it."

Who knows? Maybe the "Barbie feet" trend will be acknowledged in Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig, and Noah Baumbach's upcoming Barbie movie.

