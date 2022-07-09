Black Adam Producer Hiram Garcia Shares Adorable Photo of The Rock and Hobbs the Dog

✖

Happy Birthday, Dwayne Johnson! The wrestler-turned-actor who will soon be playing the titular role in DC's Black Adam turned 49 on May 2nd. Many fans of The Rock have taken to social media to celebrate his special day, and they are not the only ones. Johnson's friend and producing partner, Hiram Garcia, took to Instagram today to share a great picture of the star with his doggo.

"A huge #HappyBirthday and @teremana toast to my brother aka the big, bald, brown, tattooed guy.... @therock!!! Here’s to you, my friend! Another year further down the beautiful road of life and further away from when we both had hair! 😂 #BirthdayBoy #BnW #Voss #HobbsTheDog," Garcia wrote. That's right! Johnson named his French Bulldog after his Fast Saga franchise character. Too cute! You can take a look at the photo below:

As for Black Adam, the movie has finally started production! Earlier this week, Johnson arrived in Atlanta to begin filming the movie, and Hawkman actor Aldis Hodge revealed a photo from his first day of shooting. The cast is also set to include Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Marwan Kenzari and Sarah Shahi in undisclosed roles. Big news came out last month when it was announced that former James Bond, Pierce Brosnan, had been cast as Doctor Fate. The movie is being directed by Jaume Collet-Serra who also helmed Jungle Cruise and House of Wax.

"We're getting started soon, you know actually, we begin filming in April, we'll be in Georgia, home away from home," Garcia recently shared with ComicBook.com. The Seven Bucks Production banner has worked in Georgia previously, on titles like Baywatch and the upcoming Jungle Cruise. "We're really excited man, we have everything is ramped up, we're so fired up for this," Garcia added.

Recently, Johnson took to Instagram to share the Black Adam script's opening page and put all DC and Marvel characters "on notice." "I wanted to show you the opening page to my script - which I look at every time I open this," Johnson explained. "I've memorized these words for years and years and years now. But it gives you guys an example of who Black Adam is - and who Black Adam is to the world of the DC Universe. But also, I think, who Black Adam is to the world of superhero universes period. And that is the DC Universe - but that also includes the Marvel superhero universe too. Now look, I'm not saying there's going to be a mashup, I'm not saying that. But what I am saying, is that it doesn't matter to me - and it doesn't matter to Black Adam: You put 'em all on notice - whether their DC Universe or part of the Marvel Universe - they all get put on notice now."

Black Adam is expected to be released sometime in 2022.