Bud Light Takes Cue From Avengers: Endgame For Super Bowl 2021 Commercial

Bud Light took a cue from Avengers: Endgame for its Super Bowl 2021 Commercial. As one of the major sponsors of the NFL and Super Bowl each year, fans have come to expect big things from Bud Light's annual commercials during the big game. You might have noticed watching the regular season games over the past few months that Bud Light had begun airing a series of retro "Legends" commercials featuring some of the most prominent advertisements through the years. There was a distinct reason why as it actually played into its TV spot for Super Bowl 54 this year.

Debuting during the start of the second quarter, Bud Light took a cue from the massive Marvel Cinematic Universe crossover with their Super Bowl spot this year. With some of the figures of the past coming out of portals to save the day, it's sure to click with some of those memories of sitting in the theater back during that pivotal moment in Avengers: Endgame's finale. Check it out below:

Check out the #BudLightLegends extended cut! Here to save the day (and the beer) in legendary fashion. Join us at https://t.co/Zy6UETkiTa #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/lZBlzwjg5N — Bud Light (@budlight) February 8, 2021

The promo sees a scenario where Bud Light never makes it onto the shelves due to a delivery truck crashing in the road, and soon several figureheads from Bud Light ads over the years begin to emerge from portals much like the Marvel superheroes did during that film. This sees the return of celebrity endorsers like Cedric the Entertainer and Post Malone, and more rent stand out characters like the Bug Light Knight.

Avengers: Endgame took over theaters with this crossover moment in particular in which Dr. Strange brought over all of the heroes that had been eliminated as part of the Blip. It was a moment ten years in the making, so it's fun to see Bud Light playing off of that build up with a cinematic universe of their own calling back to some of their most famous and fan favorite spots from over the years.

What did you think of Bud Light's Super Bowl spot this year? Which cameo did you enjoy seeing again? What are some of your favorite Bud Light spots from over the years?