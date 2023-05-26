Celine Dion Shares Rare Neurological Disorder Diagnosis and Cancels All Tour Dates

Celine Dion just revealed that she's had to cancel the remaining dates on her 2023-2024 world tour due to a rare neurological disorder. Stiff-Person Syndrome affects a wide number of people worldwide. The singer told her fans that the condition makes it hard for her to walk and sign. Stiff-Person Syndrome is a neurological and autoimmune disorder that causes muscle rigidity and spasming throughout the body. At the time of writing, there is no cure for this condition. There had already been 52 dates of the "Courage" tour completed. But, the rest of these dates just present too much of a challenge. Dion had been dealing with these medical hurdles for a while now and was honoring her commitment to rescheduled performances from earlier in the pandemic. Here's what the legendary singer had to say to her fans on Instagram.

"It is with tremendous disappointment that we have to announce today the cancellation of the Courage World Tour," Dion said in a post on Instagram and the official announcement. "I'm so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I'm working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you're 100%. It's not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it's best that we cancel everything now until I'm really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I'm not giving up… and I can't wait to see you again! – Celine xx…"

Celine Dion's Management Offers Further Comment on Her Condition

"With a sense of tremendous disappointment, Celine Dion's Courage World Tour today announced the cancellation of all remaining dates currently on sale for 2023 and 2024. As the world has emerged from the pandemic, Celine has continued to be treated for a diagnosed medical condition that prevents her from performing. Celine is working hard on her recovery, but at this time is unable to successfully prepare for and perform the remainder of the tour, which was scheduled to run from August 26, 2023 in Amsterdam through October 4, 2023 in Helsinki; then continuing from March 6, 2024 in Prague through April 22, 2024 in London. We do have every hope that someday soon, Celine will be able to come to all of these cities in Europe to perform for her amazing fans, but that time simply is not now."

"In early 2021, when the entertainment industry was still working under tight COVID restrictions, Celine filmed her first motion picture, Love Again, co- starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan. Since then, Celine has revealed that she has been diagnosed with a rare condition called Stiff Person's Syndrome, which causes severe and persistent muscle spasms, and which has prevented her from performing. Celine's medical team continues to evaluate and treat the condition. Tickets purchased for the forty-two cancelled dates will be refunded via the original point of sale. For further ticket inquiries or options, ticketholders should reach out to their original point of purchase."

