KFC Officially Suspends Finger Lickin' Good Slogan Due to Coronavirus

The COVID-19 pandemic has made a wide array of changes on our everyday life, and many are still trying to make heads or tails of the new status quo. As campaigns pop up to encourage practices such as social distancing, mask wearing, and hand washing, many companies and industries are having to set an example. Kentucky Fried Chicken, also known as KFC, is adapting to that new status quo in a pretty unexpected, but reasonable way. The company announced on Monday that it would be suspending its "finger lickin' good" slogan, saying that it "doesn't quite feel right" in the current moment.

“We find ourselves in a unique situation — having an iconic slogan that doesn’t quite fit in the current environment," Catherine Tan-Gillespie, global chief marketing officer at KFC, said in a statement. "While we are pausing the use of ‘It’s Finger Lickin’ Good,’ rest assured the food craved by so many people around the world isn’t changing one bit."

The company previously pulled its "finger lickin' good" advertisements back in March, when the pandemic first began to take shape. This came after over 100 complaints were filed against the company with the United Kingdom's Advertising Standards Authority.

“It doesn’t feel like the right time to be airing this campaign, so we’ve decided to pause it for now – but we’re really proud of it and look forward to bringing it back at a later date," the chain said in a statement at the time.

While KFC switching its slogan probably won't have a profound impact on the ongoing complications of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is a nice gesture to promote hygiene and food safety. It also is far from the latest buzzworthy thing for KFC to do, with the company's various onscreen Colonel Sanders grabbing headlines every few months. In addition, the company has done everything from creating a dating simulator video game, releasing chicken-scented Crocs, and even making a Cheetos sandwich.

