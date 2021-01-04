Disney Springs: Cirque du Soleil “Drawn to Life” Show Scheduled to Debut in 2021

✖

A new Cirque du Soleil show called “Drawn to Life” is scheduled to debut in 2021. Disney Springs will play host to the new exhibition. 2020 was supposed to be the big da for the dazzling performance. March was especially unforgiving for Cirque du Soleil as they had to lay off 95% of their employees. If that weren’t enough, the company also filed for bankruptcy shortly after. But, as most business entities looking toward 2021, they are hoping for bigger and better things. Disney Park Blogs actually published a piece about things to do at Walt Disney World Resort this year, and mentioned the “Drawn to Life” show. Later, the company posted an official entry on their website about the partnership with Cirque du Soleil. So, things are moving full-speed ahead despite the difficulties near the end of 2020.

“Set your imagination in motion with Drawn to Life—a love letter to the art of Disney animation,” Disney wrote. “In this first-ever collaboration between Cirque du Soleil, Walt Disney Animation Studios and Walt Disney Imagineering, journey into a world where an animator’s desk becomes the stage and drawings come alive. The show is a celebration of life, accentuated by the delightful, mesmerizing movements of Cirque du Soleil’s acrobatic mastery.”

Earlier in 2020, Disney explained some of the safety regulations in place at Disney Springs:

“As we continue to monitor conditions, and with the health of Guests and Disney Cast Members at the forefront of our planning, we are making several operational changes. Disney Springs will begin to reopen in a way that incorporates enhanced safety measures, including increased cleaning procedures, the use of appropriate face coverings by both Cast Members and Guests, limited-contact Guest Services, and additional safety training for Cast Members. We will apply learnings and ideas from leaders in the health and travel industries, and we’re also talking to our unions as we prepare for some Cast Members to return to work.”

