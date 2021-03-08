Elon Musk Shares New Photo Of His And Grimes' Baby From Starbase

✖

Elon Musk has shared a new picture of himself and Canadian singer Grimes with their infant son, from the location of Starbase, Texas. If you haven't been keeping up with recent headlines, Starbase is the Texas town that Musk is building. The Tesla mogul announced the project at the start of March, with the enigmatic tweets stating: "Creating the city of Starbase, Texas... From thence to Mars, And hence the Stars." This new Musk family photo seems to be a proclamation of sorts, as the entrepreneur captioned the photo with "Starbase, Texas", which seems to be the official announcement of the town's existence.

Elon Musk and Grimes welcomed their baby boy in early May of 2020, after first making the announcement of the pregnancy in January that year. There was much controversy over the couple's chosen name for the child: " X Æ A-12," which was later amended to "X Æ A-Xii" (possibly due to violation of California law).

Outside of becoming a family man, Elon Musk has also hit the milestone of becoming the world's richest person, following Amazon's Jeff Bezos's divorce from his wife MacKenzie Scott, which cost him a quarter of his stake in Amazon. Meanwhile, Tesla's stock price jumped in 2020, putting Musk ahead in wealth at $188.5 billion.

Elon Musk currently has a lot on his plate going into 2021. He has a son to raise, a Space exploration company (SpaceX) that's competing with Bezos; more and more Teslas to roll out (including that new Cybertruck model); he's building an entire town in Texas, and planning to have SpaceX even shoot a movie with Tom Cruise... in space.

That's not even counting the ideas that Musk is working on, which fall under the "eccentric" category. That includes implanting the Neuralink brain chip into monkeys, in an attempt to get them to play the video game Pong together, successfully. When he's not pushing things toward some kind of Planet of the Apes scenario, Musk is making cultural predictions about how wear headed toward a total world of Cyberpunk 2077-style cybernetic implants:

"I was playing Cyberpunk [2077], the game, and I was like uh this is pretty close to home here," Musk told Rogan. "Like, oh man. Like, is this where it leads? It might lead there eventually. I'm just saying for now, it's going to help people who really need it."

Stay tuned for more updates on Elon Musk's Starbase, Texas town, and whether or not it will be run by cyber-enhanced psychic monkeys.