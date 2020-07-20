Facebook Boss Mark Zuckerberg Gets Compared to Joker After He's Caught Wearing Way Too Much Sunscreen

Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg got compared to the Joker as he got photographed wearing way too much sunscreen. The picture began to circulate on social media and before you knew it, the Joker memes were flying around. Zuckerberg was surfing in Hawaii on a fancy motorized surfboard. However, the real fun got started when most of Twitter tried to figure out what was going with his face in all of these photos. The special type of sunscreen the Facebook mogul was using is water-resistant and doesn’t harm the oceans, which is commendable. But, the jokes rained down anyway.

Mia Brier outlined her petition to the Human Rights Campaign earlier this summer. She and other protesters were against the idea of the multi-billionaire buying land for another house in Hawaii. This probably led to more of the jokes flying his way:

Mark Zuckerberg is the sixth richest man in the world... and he is suing Native Hawaiians in Kauai for their land so he can build a mansion. They have built lives there. They have built families there. Hawaiians are already mistreated enough as is. We need to let them have this. Their land is important to them. He’s building a mansion to what? Live in Kauai for two months out of the year? This is inhuman. It is sick. He needs to be stopped. He could literally build a house anywhere else. There are plenty of open spaces no one has claimed. Yet he has to pick a place where people are trying to make a living and support their families?

It’s disgusting. Don’t let the privileged steal things that don’t belong to them any longer. If you sign this petition, you could potentially save lives and families. Don’t stay silent about this just because he’s rich. The rich have enough already. They’re greedy. This is greedy. He has ten homes already. INCLUDING surrounding properties to insure his privacy. He has enough. Like this is ridiculous.

