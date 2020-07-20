Facebook Boss Mark Zuckerberg Gets Compared to Joker After He's Caught Wearing Way Too Much Sunscreen
Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg got compared to the Joker as he got photographed wearing way too much sunscreen. The picture began to circulate on social media and before you knew it, the Joker memes were flying around. Zuckerberg was surfing in Hawaii on a fancy motorized surfboard. However, the real fun got started when most of Twitter tried to figure out what was going with his face in all of these photos. The special type of sunscreen the Facebook mogul was using is water-resistant and doesn’t harm the oceans, which is commendable. But, the jokes rained down anyway.
Mia Brier outlined her petition to the Human Rights Campaign earlier this summer. She and other protesters were against the idea of the multi-billionaire buying land for another house in Hawaii. This probably led to more of the jokes flying his way:
July 19, 2020
Mark Zuckerberg is the sixth richest man in the world... and he is suing Native Hawaiians in Kauai for their land so he can build a mansion. They have built lives there. They have built families there. Hawaiians are already mistreated enough as is. We need to let them have this. Their land is important to them. He’s building a mansion to what? Live in Kauai for two months out of the year? This is inhuman. It is sick. He needs to be stopped. He could literally build a house anywhere else. There are plenty of open spaces no one has claimed. Yet he has to pick a place where people are trying to make a living and support their families?
It’s disgusting. Don’t let the privileged steal things that don’t belong to them any longer. If you sign this petition, you could potentially save lives and families. Don’t stay silent about this just because he’s rich. The rich have enough already. They’re greedy. This is greedy. He has ten homes already. INCLUDING surrounding properties to insure his privacy. He has enough. Like this is ridiculous.
Which of the memes do you think is the best? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the best versions of it down below:
Perfection.
Was trying to think of who Mark Zuckerberg surfing reminded me of & then it came to me pic.twitter.com/ybue3Prbkr— Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) July 19, 2020
NO FACE
No one has ever seen Mark Zuckerberg and the ghost from Spirited Away in the same room, just saying pic.twitter.com/RZ54gjcHJz— Brent Peabody (@brent_peabody) July 19, 2020
Mime status
There's a fresh career just waiting for Mark Zuckerberg. pic.twitter.com/o56fyyiLCY— Ivica Milarić (@filmzadanas) July 19, 2020
They just don't stop
Mark Zuckerberg with too much sunscreen on looks like he's wearing one of those shitty Michael Myers masks you find at Party City pic.twitter.com/7E2DbdUtv6— Dr. Wolfula 🌕 (@DoctorWolfula) July 19, 2020
A classic
Mark Zuckerberg 🤝 Mrs. Doubtfire pic.twitter.com/aP3VlwJrK5— Coronapocalypse N😷W (@coronapocaIypse) July 20, 2020
It's very striking
Therapist: way too much suncream surfing Mark Zuckerberg isn’t real he can’t hurt you
Way too much suncream surfing Mark Zuckerberg: pic.twitter.com/cQvr618j0b— Jo Lee Joestar (@jo_leeeee) July 19, 2020
Dance break
Didn’t realise Mark Zuckerberg had joined the Jabbawockeez 😏 pic.twitter.com/1V2s8Yq8bz— James Rai (@jamesrai100) July 19, 2020
Captions please.
Caption this pic of Mark Zuckerberg surfing. pic.twitter.com/okc66D4GNj— Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) July 20, 2020
