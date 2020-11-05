Hugh Jackman Shows Off Laughing Man Coffee Mask

✖

Hugh Jackman has posted a lot of photos over the last few months, including various mask photos. The actor known for playing Wolverine is letting people know he's staying safe, but his latest mask pic is extra special. Jackman shared an image of him wearing a mask in honor of his company, Laughing Man Coffee. The Laughing Man Foundation supports coffee farming communities by “investing in programs that lead the way for health, growth, and success for coffee farmers and their families." They also have two coffee shop locations in New York City.

"Thursday - in mask fashion. #maskup #please," Jackman wrote on Instagram. You can check out the image below:

View this post on Instagram Thursday - in mask fashion. #maskup #please A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Nov 5, 2020 at 7:09am PST

These days, one of our favorite things about Jackman is his ongoing feud with Deadpool star, Ryan Reynolds. Reynolds has a beverage company of his own, Aviation Gin, and the two recently took their feud to Sam's Club in order to promote their respective businesses. "We’re bringing The Feud to @SamsClub," Jackman recently shared on Twitter. "I only agreed to do this because it’s for two great foundations. And, it’s always an awesome day when I get to humiliate @VancityReynolds @laughingmanco @AviationGin @sickkids #LaughingManFoundation" Fans should be able to purchase both products in Sam's Clubs starting on November 10th, but the actual competition will be decided by fan votes online.

Jackman and Reynolds recently amused their fans by calling a temporary truce in their long-running "feud." They did it for a good cause, supporting the All-In Challenge during the pandemic, though Jackman says his and Reynolds rivalry is far from over. Yesterday, Jackman shared a photo of himself in front of a poster of Reynolds, which was also created to promote wearing masks. You can check that picture out here.

Before the pandemic, Jackman was supposed to be extremely busy during this time. The actor was scheduled to star in The Music Man on Broadway with previews beginning in September and officially opening on October 15th. All Broadway performances have been pushed back until next year, and The Music Man is currently expected to begin previews in April (for now). When the latest delay was announced, Jackman wrote, “When Broadway is ready for us ... we’ll be ready for you!"

What are some of your favorite celebrity masks? Tell us in the comments!