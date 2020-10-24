Hugh Jackman Stays Safe as He Celebrates Endless Summer in Fall

✖

Hugh Jackman has been gracing the Internet lately with various mask photos as well as pics of his pups, Dali and Allegra. This week is no exception! After recently celebrating both his own birthday and Ryan Reynolds' birthday, it looks like Jackman is off enjoying his "endless summer" with his pups. The actor took to Twitter today to share some photos while sporting a shirt for his company, Laughing Man Coffee.

"This is Fall. #endlesssummer #Dali #allegra,” Jackman wrote. You can view the post below:

Of course, likes many people, Jackman wasn’t supposed to have an endless summer. In fact, before the pandemic, he was supposed to be extremely busy during this time. The actor was scheduled to star in The Music Man on Broadway with previews beginning in September and officially opening on October 15th. All Broadway performances have been pushed back until next year, and The Music Man is currently expected to begin previews in April (for now). When the latest delay was announced, Jackman wrote, “When Broadway is ready for us ... we’ll be ready for you!” You can view that post below:

As for Dali and Allegra, Jackman's dogs aren't the only celebrity pups we love to see online. Harley Quinn star Margot Robbie recently melted the Internet with a puppy picture. Captain America star Chris Evans often shares photos of his best pal, Dodger. In fact, he was recently updating fans on Dodgers hip surgery. Thankfully, the doggo seems to have recovered nicely.

There's been tons of fun Dodger content online over the last couple of years. Evans previously posted a heartwarming photo of himself with Dodger on Valentine’s Day, and their beautiful reunion video went viral back in 2017. Being cute isn’t Dodger's only talent: he can also sing! Not too long ago, Evans also shared a look at Dodger in the famous Knives Out sweater. In a dream world, Dodger will one day meet Dali and Allegra for an epic celebrity dog fest.

