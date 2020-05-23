Kevin Hart Says The Rock Would Dominate if He Entered Politics

✖

Kevin Hart says that The Rock would absolutely dominate politics if he chose to run for office. The comedian was a guest on The Beat with Ari Melber on MSNBC and got asked about his electrifying Jumanji co-star. To be fair, people have asked about Dwayne Johnson’s political aspirations in the past. (Did you know he appeared for a minute at both parties’ National Conventions during his wrestling career?) Well, it comes as no shock that his good friend thinks he’d do a great job at whatever he put his mind to. A while ago, nobody would have thought The Rock had what it took to become a Hollywood star, but he proved those people wrong. When it comes to Johnson, the only thing that really ends up stopping him is his own ambition.

“If he ever [wanted to enter] politics, I don’t think it’ll be something that’s halfway,” Hart began. “He would either give it his all - - or not give in anything at all… When you’ve seen what we’ve seen… nothing is impossible anymore.”

.@KevinHart4real tells @AriMelber if The Rock ever ran for office he would “give it his all — or not give in anything at all.” pic.twitter.com/Uk8y6LEPru — The Beat with Ari Melber on MSNBC (@TheBeatWithAri) May 22, 2020

Ever since that harrowing accident last year, Hart has had a new perspective on life. Yes, he and The Rock still trade barbs back and forth, but the entire period has caused him to reflect on his life and the road ahead.

Heading into this year, he said on Instagram, “Basically what you realize is that you’re not in control. No matter how much you think you’re in control, you’re not in control, and at the end of the day, it can all be over, man. You know, when God talks you got to listen. I swear life is funny because some of the craziest things that happen to you end up being the things that you needed most. In this case, I honestly feel like god basically told me to sit down. You know, when you’re moving too fast and you’re doing too much, sometimes you can’t see the things that you’re meant to see.

“But after my accident, I see things differently. I see life from a whole new perspective. My appreciation for life is through the roof. I’m thankful for my family, for my friends. I’m thankful for the people that simply ride with me and that have been with me because you stood by me. My fans, thankful for all of your love and support. So don’t take today for granted, because tomorrow is not a promise. More importantly, I’m thankful for God. I’m thankful for life. I’m thankful for simply still being here, on the road to being a bigger and better me. Looking forward to an amazing 2020.”

