Marvel Celebrates Hamburger Day with Avengers-Inspired Disney Burgers

Marvel decided to celebrate Hamburger Day with an Avengers-Inspired recipe straight from the Disney Parks. Fans on Twitter had a ton of questions about the Avengers Wagyu Beef burger from Disneyland Shanghai. The bun is all-red and features bacon, an onion ring, and special sauce. While that is a bit of show-stopper for the park, there are some other options on offer. Disney has a classic American cheeseburger with Iron Man’s face stamped on it. Sour cucumber and barbecue sauce are featured on that one and had a bunch of people feeling a bit better about all the different variations on offer there.

A Hulk-inspired Gamma Ray Plant Burger also raised some eyebrows. The bun gets its green color from matcha flavoring baked into it. There’s a vegetable-based “pork chop” serves as the protein in the Gamma Ray sandwich. Also of note in that menu item is the sweet and sour tomato sauce and lettuce. How many people are going to be adventurous enough to try that one if it makes its way over to the Avengers Campus in either United States location.

People were really looking forward to the opening of the Avengers Campus this summer. The coronavirus pandemic has put those plans into flux as the July 18th release date was reconsidered. Now, Disney is trying to get things up and running at some point this summer and the people who had planned on vacationing are waiting patiently.

Check out the description of the addition below:

Avengers Campus is home to the Worldwide Engineering Brigade – also known as “WEB” – which will house our new Spider-Man experience, the first Disney ride-through attraction to feature this iconic Super Hero.

During an open house at WEB, the aspiring inventors are excited to invite you for a test drive of their latest invention: the “Web Slinger” vehicle, which allows you to sling webs just like Spider-Man! The attraction gives you a taste of what it’s like to have actual super powers as you help Spider-Man collect Spider-Bots that have run amok.

Avengers Campus will also feature Pym Test Kitchen. Just as Ant-Man and The Wasp use “Pym Particles” to grow and shrink just about anything, Pym Technologies is using the latest innovations to grow and shrink food at this eatery.

As Super Heroes continue to assemble at the campus, one of its iconic buildings will be the Avengers Headquarters where you should be on the lookout for Avengers in action.

