Mike Tyson Won't Face Criminal Charges Over Airplane Incident

Mike Tyson will be facing no charges after an incident with a fan on an airplane earlier this year. The San Mateo County District Attorney's office put out a statement announcing the news. Videos emerged online of the boxing legend striking an overzealous fan last month. However, statements from other passengers on the flight indicated that the fan in question repeatedly violated the personal space of Mr. Tyson and did not back down after being repeatedly asked to calm themself. Steve Wagstaffe penned the release and said that his office participated in a thorough investigation of the incident. After the physical altercation with the other passenger occurred, Tyson quickly got off of the plane and began cooperating with the authorities on-hand. Luckily for the boxing star, other passengers were quick to point out he was not just lashing out. Check out the statement down below.

Wagstaffe said in a statement, "Yesterday afternoon the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office concluded its review of the case involving Mike Tyson at the San Francisco Airport on April 20, 2022 and the allegation that he committed a misdemeanor battery against another passenger on an airplane while waiting at the terminal prior to departure."

"Our decision is that we will not file any charges against Mr. Tyson based on the circumstances surrounding the confrontation," the district attorney continued. "These include the conduct of the victim leading up to the incident, the interaction between Mr. Tyson and the victim, as well as the requests of both the victim and Mr. Tyson that no charges be filed in this case."

Tyson's attorneys, David Z. Chesnoff, Richard A. Schonfeld and Martin A. Sabelli said, "We thank San Mateo District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe, the San Mateo County Sheriff, and all law enforcement agencies involved in this investigation for their careful, diligent, and professional work."

Tyson vs. Jake Paul has been a repeated element of conversation that many believed could happen in 2022. However, the storied boxer put that talk to bed during January of this year. The money would have to be tremendous for it to go down.

"That is the fight for the money. Those are the money-making fights, those guys got 35 million people to watch," Tyson discussed. "Yes. Hell, I would fight them. They would fight me. That would make a lot of money. Hundred million dollars, they do anything, they don't mind getting beat up for a hundred million dollars."

