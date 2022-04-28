Ozzy Osbourne Tests Positive for COVID Ahead of Operation

✖

Ozzy Osbourne (73) has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of his "final operation" for dealing with metal rods in his spine, which became dislodged after the Black Sabbath singer suffered a fall in 2019. Ozzy's wife Sharon Osbourne (69) made the latest update about Ozzy's health, which has impacted the launch of her new TalkTV show. "Ozzy was only diagnosed in the middle of the night our time. I spoke to him and he's OK. I am very worried about Ozzy right now. We've gone two years without him catching Covid and it's just Ozzy's luck it would be now."

In her longer statement on TalkTV, Sharon broke down over how stressing this all is, given the completely unfortunate timing for entire Osbourne family:

'I can't believe my luck. I'm missing the show and I've only been there three days. I can't believe it. Three days and I'm missing the show but I will be back. I know I will," Sharon said. "It will take me a week to get my old man back on his feet again and I will be back."

When asked how the entire family is doing, Sharon explained that, "Unfortunately, it was diagnosed in the middle of the night and they were all sleeping, so I haven't spoken to them yet, but they'll rally round, they'll be with him. I know my husband, we're going to get him back on his feet and we're going to get a negative test by next week."

Ozzy Osbourne has suffered many health setbacks in the last few years. In 2020 Osbourne revealed he has Parkinson's Disease, as well as other health issues, that caused him to cancel the entire tour he had planned at the time:

"It's been terribly challenging for us all... I had a bad fall. I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves... I was in a shocking state. I got a numbness down this arm for the surgery, my legs keep going cold. I don't know if that's the Parkinson's or what, you know, but that's -- see, that's the problem. Because they cut nerves when they did the surgery. I'd never heard of nerve pain, and it's a weird feeling."

The Osbournes have been increasingly vocal about how healthcare and taxes are both reasons for them to be considering moving back to the UK.

We wish Ozzy Osbourne and the Osbourne family the best in their trying time.

