Ryan Reynolds & Co. to Bid Over $1 Billion on Ottawa Senators (Report)

Last fall came word that Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds was gearing up to try and own an NHL team. The Marvel actor made his intentions clear last year and now a report reveals how much cash he's willing to drop. According to The Ottawa Sun, Reynolds and The Remington Group real estate company are set to bid over $1 billion in an attempt to purchase the Senators and their venue, the Canadian Tire Centre. They report that Reynolds and company's bid will include plans for a new rink for the team to play in, with construction planned for downtown Ottawa.

Reynolds is not guaranteed to become the next part-owner of the team however. He and his fellow investors are not the only ones trying to purchase the team. According to The Ottawa Sun, seven other groups have submitted bids Vivek Ranadivé, owner of NBA team the Sacramento Kings; LA producer/businessman Neko Sparks (who reportedly has Dwayne Johnson among his investors); and more.

"I am trying to (buy the Senators)," Reynolds previously revealed on The Tonight Show. "It's very expensive, so I need a partner with really deep pockets....It's called a consortium, when you form a group together to buy an entity and it's such a fancy way of saying, 'I need a sugar mommy or a sugar daddy,' and if that doesn't work out, I'll buy a US senator which anyone can afford. But I love Ottawa. I grew up in Vancouver, which has my heart always, but I also grew up in Ottawa, Canada. I spent a long time in Vanier there, which is a little town right inside Ottawa."

What businesses does Ryan Reynolds own?

Notably Reynolds started his business ventures with production company Maximum Effort which not only produces films but has been the brain trust for ads of his other works (and for other companies as well. Reynolds also owns Aviation American Gin and Welsh football club Wrexham AFC, a venture he took part in with actor Rob McElhenney and which is documented in the FX series Welcome to Wrexham. Earlier this year the cellular company Mint Mobile that Reynolds owned was being acquired by T-Mobile, maintaining creative control over their advertising.

"We're really risk-averse. So, people really think that we like to shoot from the hip, because we move so quickly and that sort of stuff," Reynolds previously told Entrepreneur Magazine about his advertising philosophy.. "But, we really think this stuff through. We really find our guard rails. In the same way I write Deadpool. It's like, 'Okay, what is a person that's hyper-sensitive to this type of material going to say?' What's the guy who just doesn't give a **** about anything going to say? I want to find the middle where everyone feels sort of seen in that."

(Cover photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty)