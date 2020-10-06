Ryan Reynolds and Canada Goose Donate Parkas To School Needing Winter Clothing

✖

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and parka brand Canada Goose are teaming up to donate more than 300 Canada Goose parkas as well as Baffin footwear to the students of Inuujaq School in Arctic Bay, Nunavut, Canada. Additionally, Canada Goose is also announcing the expansion of their Resource Centre Program with a commitment to donate thousands of repurposed Parkas to Arctic communities across Inuit Nunangat, the Inuit homeland in Canada. Communities above the Arctic Circle have been especially hard hit by shipment and supply chain interruptions due to COVID-19, a situation that prompted Reynolds to reach out.

"It came to my attention students at Inuujaq School in Arctic Bay were going without adequate winter clothing. Of course, it highlights a larger issue of basic needs going unmet in Canada’s northern communities," Reynolds said in a statement. "I reached out to Canada Goose to match me in providing these students with essential winter gear. They not only said yes in under 30 seconds but went so far above and beyond matching me. I'm deeply inspired and grateful."

President and CEO of Canada Goose Dani Reiss said that the company was proud to partner with Reynolds as well as expand their efforts to additional communities across the Arctic. The brand is also partnering with Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, the national representational organization for Inuit in Canada, beginning in November to provide additional repurposed parkas to Arctic communities in addition to the brand's ongoing donations of fabric and materials.

"We are committed to keeping the earth cold and the people on it warm – and with today's announcement, we're delivering on both of those commitments," Reiss said. "We were born in the North and our support of its people is unwavering. I'm proud that we, along with Ryan, are able to deliver warmth to the students of Inuujaq School in Arctic Bay. And now, through our expanded Resource Centre Program, we will bring the warmth of Canada Goose to even more communities across the Arctic."

This isn't the first time Reynolds has done something to help those impacted by COVID-19. Back in March, Reynolds announced that his Aviation Gin company would be donating 30 percent of online proceeds to the United States Bartender's Guild through May 1st as a way to help bartenders who were out of work due to pandemic-related business closures. His cell phone company Mint Mobile also offered assistance by providing customers at that time with free, unlimited high-speed data add-ons while he and his wife Blake Lively announced that they were personally donating $1 million to non-profit efforts in Canada to help those impacted by COVID-19, splitting their donation between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images