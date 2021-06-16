Ryan Reynolds Reveals "The Vasectomy" For Father's Day

✖

Father's Day is happening on June 20th this year, which means it's right around the corner. Many companies are celebrating dads this month in various ways, and one of the best ads catering to the holiday is for Ryan Rerynolds' gin company, Aviation Gin. The actor known for playing Deadpool took to Twitter today to share a new commercial for his alcohol, which shows him making a special cocktail called "The Vasectomy," a title he joked he chose "for no f*cking reason at all."

The drink instructions are as follows: fill a tall glass with ice, add 1oz of cranberry juice, 3oz of tonic, a dash of lemon juice, and 1.5 ounces of Aviation Gin. Naturally, Reynolds' video is hilarious and full of some unexpected blunders. Take a look at the video in the post below:

This Father’s Day, follow the procedure below to enjoy a refreshing @AviationGin cocktail I’ve dubbed ’THE VASECTOMY’ for no reason in particular. pic.twitter.com/E79Lu2GTrA — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 9, 2021

There have been a lot of fun ads and campaigns for Aviation Gin. Recently, Reynolds hired LeVar Burton for a commercial after the star's successful campaign to become an interim Jeopardy! host. He also did a Green Lantern watch party, which he needed his gin to get through. Aviation Gin isn't the only company Reynolds has a hand in. In fact, he recently graced the cover of Entrepreneur Magazine. Through his production company, Maximum Effort, Reynolds has put out an array of great ads for his company, Mint Mobile, including one that brought Rick Moranis out of retirement and another that featured a Cameo from Gary Busey. Maximum Effort also made a funny Match.com commercial recently and Reynolds has been doing some great HighKey snacks ads as the voice of the Sugar Panda.

As for Reynolds' acting projects, the star has a lot to look forward to. He'll soon be seen in The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, Free Guy, and Red Notice. He also recently wrapped filming on The Adam Project, a sci-fi movie that is also set to star Mark Ruffalo, Catherine Keener, Walker Scobell, Alex Mallari, Jr., Jennifer Garner, and Zoe Saldana. The actor has shared some fun photos of the set featuring himself with Ruffalo, who plays his father in the movie.

It was also recently reported that Disney is moving ahead with a Deadpool 3 with new writers, Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin. Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, also confirmed that the movie will be rated R. This week, Reynolds took to Instagram to give a little Deadpool 3 tease.

What did you think of Reynolds' latest Aviation Gin ad? Tell us in the comments!