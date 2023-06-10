The SpongeBob Popsicle Is Getting a Major Change

Over the past few decades, SpongeBob SquarePants has become nothing short of a household name, inspiring multiple movies, countless memes, and other pieces of pop culture ephemera. But unfortunately, it looks like one SpongeBob staple is getting a major — and slightly controversial — change. Earlier this week, Instagram user @markie_devo shared updated packaging for the official SpongeBob popsicle, which reveals that it no longer utilizes gumballs for SpongeBob's eyes. Instead, the new update of the popsicle uses what are described as "chocolatey eyes." The news was subsequently confirmed by Popsicle itself, announcing the biggest change yet to the SpongeBob treat since it was first introduced in 2001.

"The Popsicle brand is always looking for ways to improve their products and made the decision to remove the gumballs," a Popsicle representative said in a statement to TODAY.com. "Gumballs will be replaced with a thin chocolatey layer for the eyes instead. This new version is available in stores now. We know that this product is beloved by many, and we hope our fans will enjoy the new and improved design."

What flavor is the SpongeBob popsicle?

According to Popsicle's official website, everyone's favorite pineapple-dwelling sponge from Nickelodeon™ gets transformed into a refreshing frozen Fruit Punch and Cotton Candy-flavored treat.

Is there a SpongeBob spinoff?

In recent years, the SpongeBob saga has expanded beyond the flagship series into two spinoffs — the cartoon prequel Kamp Koral, and the talk show-themed The Patrick Star Show. Three spinoff movies are also in the works, to debut exclusively on Paramount+.

"This next season of The Patrick Star Show will embark upon even more imaginative, colorful and hilarious adventures, diving deeper into the Star family's daily life and escapades," Claudia Spinelli, SVP Animation for Big Kids, said in a statement when The Patrick Star Show was renewed for Season 2. "For over 20 years, the beloved Patrick Star has provided humor to fans around the world, and we can't wait to see what he does next."

