Stanford Professor Thinks Aliens Have Been Here for a "Long Time"

Both those involved in academics and in government agencies are shining an increasingly brighter light on the idea of UFOs, or as some officials now call them, Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP). When it comes to people like Harvard professor Avi Loeb, there's a notion that there's a possibility extraterrestrial life could have visited our solar system just a few years ago. Stanford professor Dr. Garry Nolan, on the other hand, thinks aliens might already be here. Not only that, but the pathology professor thinks may have been on this planet for a "long time" already.

During a recent panel at Salt iConnections about aliens and crashed UFOs, Nolan was asked if believes alien life has ever visited Earth. "I think you can go a step further — it hasn't just visited, it's been here a long time, and it's still here," Nolan said in the panel (via New York Post).

He added, "And that's not just my opinion. The National Defense Authorization Act passed last year, signed by [President] Biden in December. Thirty pages of that is the establishment of an unidentified aerial phenomena office."

That office is called the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), which is actively working on investigating over 650 UFO sightings by members of the United States Armed Forces.

"Of those over 650, we've prioritized about half of them to be of anomalous interesting value, and now we have to go through those and go 'How much of those do I have actual data for?'" AARO boss Sean Kirkpatrick said in his testimony before a Congressional subcommittee earlier this year.

"In the event sufficient scientific data were ever obtained that a UAP encountered can only be explained by extraterrestrial origin, we are committed to working with our interagency partners at NASA to appropriately inform the U.S. Government's leadership of its findings," he added.

For what it's worth, the Biden Administration has also taken a stance on UAP sightings, saying this year that to its knowledge, none of the crafts have be piloted by alien life.

"I just wanted to make sure we addressed this from the White House. I know there have been questions and concerns about this, but there is no indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity with these recent takedowns," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told members of the Press Corps in February. "We wanted to make sure the American people knew that and all of [the White House Press Corps] knew that and it was important for us to say that from here because we've been hearing a lot about it."

For additional space and cosmic stories, check out our ComicBook Invasion hub here,