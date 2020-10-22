Taco Bell Launches New Vegetarian Menu With Toasted Cheddar Chalupa

✖

Weeks after Taco Bell announced it was removing a major chunk of items from its menu, the fan-favorite fast-food joint has announced a new all-vegetarian initiative. According to a statement released by the restaurant, it's focusing on launching an all-new Veggie Cravings Menu at some point in 2021. Though the taco stop has had upwards of a dozen vegetarian options available in the past, many fans expressed displeasure when they found out the chain was removing all of its potato options in its upcoming mid-November menu-revamp.

To counter that, Taco Bell says it's reintroducing the Toasted Cheddar Chalupa with a new option this time around. Beginning November 5th, the Toasted Cheddar Chalupa will return and it will have a vegetarian option with it. Instead of chicken, beef, or steak, Taco Bell fiends will now be able to get black beans with the dish. The latest offering has been certified vegetarian by the American Vegetarian Association.

Though the Toasted Cheddar Chalupa will be a limited-time offering, two other vegetarian options will be added to the new Veggie Cravings Menu — a Black Bean Chalupa (you know, without the toasted cheddar), and a Veggie Nachos Party Pack.

According to Taco Bell executive Mike Grams, the latest menu revamp is an effort to make the whole restaurant more streamlined as it changes up business targets in a post-COVID world. Items leaving in the November exodus include the Mexican Pizza, Pico de Gallo, and all shredded chicken items.

“We’re constantly evaluating ways to provide a more efficient restaurant experience, and have already begun to see progress from streamlining our menu,” said Mike Grams, Taco Bell President, Global COO. “While we know fans may be understandably sad to see some of their favorites go, this evolution of our menu truly paves the way for fresh new ideas. The creativity and innovation in our kitchen hasn’t slowed down at all, and we look forward to rolling out new fan favorites.”