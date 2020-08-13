Walt-Disney World Opening COVID-19 Employee Test Center

✖

*UPDATE: Disney has offered a new statement on the matter, which you can read below. Original story follows.*

A new COVID-19 testing site is opening up near Walt Disney World. Florida’s Division of Emergency Management is running the show on the ground according to Disney. While the location is on their property, it is not inside the park. Testing will be available to Florida residents, employees, and visitors. There will be a dedicated service lane for employees of Operating Participants, Cast Members, and their immediate families. It is important to note that Disney is not testing their own staff and Florida is organizing and executing the tests. Disney also offered a direct statement after the news broke. They think that the assertion that this development is the result of one union is completely unfounded and said so in the release.

Disney said, “We have offered the location to help with community testing and any suggestion that this has been done as a result of any one union is unfounded. The Florida Division of Emergency Management will operate the location which is available to Cast Members and their immediate families as well as Florida residents. Our actions support all cast and our community at large.”

"Testing locations use a self-administered nasal swab test that allows you to swab your own nose while in your vehicle, supervised by trained medical personnel," reads the site. "Results are delivered within 3-5 business days. You will receive an email notification when results are available. Once you receive the email, return to this site and logon to view and print your lab report."

In a statement from Actors’ Equity Association, president Kate Shindle praised the efforts from the corporation.

“We have been consistent that testing is an important part of ensuring a safe workplace for Equity performers, and today, I’m pleased to see that Disney World has agreed,” she wrote. “With the news that Disney will make testing available for Equity performers and others in the park, I’m happy to announce that Equity’s executive committee has signed a memorandum of understanding with Disney for Equity performers to return.”

When it comes to new protocols for guests, Disney made it abundantly clear that there is a new normal in place over at the Parks.

“Persons who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, have been in contact with someone with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 symptoms without completing a 14-day quarantine, or are under quarantine orders must not enter Walt Disney World Resort,” they wrote on their site. “Walt Disney World Resort Guests may be subject to additional screenings. Before you leave home, please check the temperatures of everyone in your party—including yourself—as an extra layer of precaution. If you need to reschedule your reservation, please call the Disney Reservation Center at (407) W-DISNEY or (407) 934-7639. If you’re a Disney Vacation Club Member, please call Member Services at (800) 800-9800.”

