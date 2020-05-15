Chris Evans and Brother Scott Play the Couples Challenge on The Tonight Show

Despite all productions currently being shut down over the coronavirus, many talk show hosts are continuing their celebrity interviews from the comfort of their own homes. Recently, Jimmy Fallon had a video chat with Avengers: Endgame star Chris Evans who was accompanied by his brother Scott Evans, who is also an actor known for Before We Go and The Lovely Bones. During their The Tonight Show appearance, the brothers played the Couples Challenge, and like all things Evans, it was an absolute delight.

Before playing the game, the brothers reveal that they're having a lot of fun together in the quarantine and acting like kids again. They've been super into games with their current favorite being Wiffle ball. Continuing in the game spirit, they then play the Couples Challenge. Fallon tells the men to close their eyes, then asks them a question and whoever the answer pertains to, each brother either points to themselves or the other. The first round of questions range from "Who spends more time on Instagram?" (Scott) to "Who has more Neil Diamond vibes?" (Chris) and the brothers came out five for five. The second round featured questions like "Who got in more trouble in school?" (Chris) to "Who's gone the longest without showering during quarantine?" (Scott) and this time they only missed one. You can watch the full video above or here.

While in quarantine, Chris finally joined Instagram this month, and while he was off to a rocky start, his delightful content has already sparked a whole lot of joy. The actor joined the social media site after being challenged by Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt to create and All in Challenge. Evans rose to the occasion with a new effort, raising awareness for food banks and charities needing aid because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Everyone who donates will be eligible for the chance to participate in an online hangout session with Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, and Jeremy Renner. To participate, you need to go to Evans' page for the All In Challenge and donate money, and the more money you give will earn you more entries in the drawing. One lucky winner will be chosen, and all proceeds will benefit organizations like Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen, and No Kid Hungry. Winners will receive a 20-minute board game session as well as a 20-minute Q&A session with the original Avengers cast.

Chris Evans can currently be seen in Defending Jacob on Apple TV+.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.