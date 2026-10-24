7 Supernatural MCU Characters We Have to Have in the Midnight Sons (& 1 is Long Overdue)

A Midnight Sons movie is in development for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the build-up to the movie might all start with the 2028 release of Ghost Rider. However, this is not where it started when it comes to the MCU, and there have been plenty of places where Marvel has brought in the darker side of comics with supernatural characters. At one time, Marvel had plans to release its supernatural shows on Hulu, releasing Helstrom and planning to release Ghost Rider, bringing the character back from Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD. Since then, Marvel has released two Doctor Strange movies and a Werewolf by Night special presentation, and teased Blade in Eternals.

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Now, with Ghost Rider finally coming, with Ryan Gosling playing Johnny Blaze, it is time to get things started with the Midnight Sons. With so many options for dark supernatural characters, here is a look at who the MCU should bring in for the team, with most of the characters already existing in the movies and Disney+ shows, and one that has been a long time coming.

7) Wong

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Wong has been around the MCU since the first Doctor Strange movie, and he has become even more important as the years rolled on. In the beginning, he was working alongside Strange, who was the Sorcerer Supreme of Earth, but that has changed thanks to the Snap. When Doctor Strange was snapped out of existence, Wong took over as the new Sorcerer Supreme of Earth, and even when Strange returned, Wong kept that role for himself. He was last seen in the She-Hulk series on Disney+.

Wong is a key member of the Midnight Sons in comics, as he was the person who actually gathered the team together in the “Damnation” storyline. In that story, Strange needed help when Mephisto attacked in Las Vegas, and Wong called on Blade, Moon Knight, Elsa Bloodstone, Doctor Voodoo, Man-Thing, Iron Fist, Scarlet Spider, and Ghost Rider. As the Sorcerer Supreme, Wong is the perfect person to call together the Midnight Sons in the MCU.

6) Man-Thing

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Man-Thing was one of the monsters called on by Wong to work as a member of the Midnight Sons in the “Damnation” storyline, and he has already shown up in the MCU. In the Disney+ special presentation Werewolf by Night, several monster hunters were gathered together for a contest where the winner was whoever hunted down a specific monster. It was the Man-Thing that the hunters had captured and were using to hunt for sport.

While Werewolf by Night was the star of the special presentation, Man-Thing stole the show thanks to his almost childlike personality. When Elsa Bloodstone called him “Ted,” his eyes lit up, and he seemed frighteningly friendly. That said, when he showed up to help save Werewolf by Night, he was terrifying and decimated anyone in his path with his superhuman strength and acid generation. Man-Thing needs to have Werewolf by Night with him, but Man-Thing is entertaining and a fan favorite who needs to be in the Midnight Sons.

5) Elsa Bloodstone

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Elsa Bloodstone was also introduced in the Werewolf by Night special presentation, and she is the daughter of Ulysses Bloodstone and was part of the family that put on the monster-hunting competition at their estate. She betrayed her stepmother, befriended a hunter there named Jack Russell, and ended up partnering with Werewolf by Night and helping to save Man-Thing. Not every member of the Midnight Sons needs to be a monster, and Elsa Bloodstone would be a perfect addition to the group, as she was in the “Damnation” storyline in comics.

That said, Elsa does have powers and is not a helpless mortal. She inherited the Bloodstone after her stepmother’s death. This is a supernatural relic that gives the wielder supernatural powers and protects the person against monsters, including werewolves. On top of the powers the Bloodstone offers the wielder, Elsa is also a master combatant with mastery of swordsmanship and is an expert marksman. She would be the best female Midnight Sons member and is already in the MCU.

4) Werewolf by Night

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With Man-Thing and Elsa Bloodstone in the Midnight Sons lineup, the team would also have to include Jack Russell, the man who becomes the Werewolf by Night. He was the title character in his own Disney+ special presentation, where he was masquerading as a hunter to help save his friend Ted, also known as Man-Thing. He partnered with Elsa Bloodstone, and the two of them worked together to stop Elsa’s family’s senseless monster-killing activities.

Jack is a werewolf, and while he has very little control after he changes, he did show in the special presentation that he will not hurt someone he recognizes the scent of, which saved Elsa when he eventually transformed. Werewolf by Night has been on the Midnight Sons team in the comics, specifically joining when Morbius was running things. Notably, one of Marvel’s most popular antiheroes, Moon Knight, made his comic book debut in the Werewolf by Night series, so Jack Russell is not only in the MCU, but he also has a connection to another superhero who appeared on Disney+.

3) Moon Knight

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One character who will almost surely be in Midnight Sons is Moon Knight. Oscar Isaac already starred as Moon Knight in his own Disney+ series, and he has yet to return to any Marvel project since that time. The big thing here is that Isaac has specifically said that he would love to come back as Moon Knight in a Midnight Sons movie. Since then, Isaac has said that he wants to ensure there is a good story to return to the MCU, and a Midnight Sons movie would almost surely guarantee that.

In the comics, Moon Knight has been in the Midnight Sons, and he specifically reunited the team this year in his solo series. He brought in Blade, Robbie Reyes’ Ghost Rider, and Daredevil to fight by his side to save his friends who had been captured. Moon Knight lied to them to get them to help him, and that made him someone who had an almost antagonistic role with the team. With Khonshu controlling Moon Knight at the end of his season, the antihero could be a great wildcard on the Midnight Sons team.

2) Blade

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The one character who has been a long time coming and is very much overdue for the MCU is Blade. While he showed up in an alternate Earth story in What If…? and Marvel Zombies, and then Wesley Snipes brought back his version of Blade for Deadpool & Wolverine, the MCU version of Blade has still never made an on-screen appearance. This is a huge loss since he was heard off-screen in Eternals, talking to Dane Whitman, who had just found Black Knight’s Ebony Blade.

Mahershala Ali was supposed to play Blade after that Eternals appearance, and he was signed on for his own solo movie. It never got made, and Ali’s deal with Marvel ended with him never getting the movie he was promised. Ali even said it was the biggest failure in Kevin Feige’s time at Marvel, agreeing with what the Marvel executive previously said. Now, Marvel has to recast Blade, but there is almost no chance for a Midnight Sons movie without Blade in it.

1) Ghost Rider

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The one Marvel character who is pretty much locked into the Midnight Sons movie is Ghost Rider. This is because his movie is coming out in 2028, with Ryan Gosling starring as Johnny Blaze in the movie. It seemed that Marvel might have used Robbie Reyes since he had already appeared in Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, but with Gosling signing on for Blaze, that almost guaranteed he would be in more than just his one solo movie.

Ghost Rider has been part of the Midnight Sons since the team premiered in Marvel Comics, and almost every Ghost Rider in comics has been part of the team. Johnny Blaze helped form the team, and his brother Danny Ketch was also an early member. Robbie Reyes has served with the Midnight Sons, including the new Moon Knight 2026 reboot of the team. Expect Ghost Rider to serve as the Midnight Sons leader in the MCU movie, no matter who forms the group.

Who do you want to see in the Midnight Sons movie? Let us know who you think the members should be and who should lead them in the movie in the comments below.