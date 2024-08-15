Agatha: Joe Locke Addresses Scarlet Witch Connection Theories

Agatha All Along Star Joe Locke is addressing those Scarlet Witch rumors surrounding the show. Now, the biggest speculation surrounding Katherine Hines return to the MCU is whether or not Elizabeth Olsen will make her return. but those whispers are nearly as loud as the ones surrounding Locke’s character Teen in the show. (Namely that he’s Billy Maximoff in hiding…) Talking to Total Film, the actor says that the naming convention isn’t just for show or to throw off fans. So people can expect him to be called Teen for at least most of Agatha All Along’s runtime. Locke also gave his read on what makes this new character so special.

Locke explained, “It’s not a fake code name; it’s what everyone calls him, which is a joke that develops during the show, but just becomes what everyone calls him, and he answers to it.”

“He’s very thoughtful and kind but he can kind of act without thinking sometimes,” he added. The Witches’ Road offers untold spoils and power… and then we’ll find out.”

What Else Is Agatha All Along Hiding?

Agatha All Along sounds like it’s full of secrets. Talking to Empire Magazine, Locke would tease the level of secrecy that we’re operating at here. It sounds like Marvel Studios had some of the finer details of the series under lock and key even from the Stars. showrunner Jac Schaefer also added her input on what’s going on with Teen. fans have every right to be suspicious and their interest is probably going to be rewarded.

“He’s a familiar; he’s like the assistant to the coven,” Locke previously said “Teen is a big fan of witchcraft and witches, so for him to be taken under Agatha Harkness‘ wing and form a coven and go down the Witches’ Road is his dream. He’s fanboy-esque, and in his element. Which is very fun — because I was [too]!”

“Then, this mysterious goth teen [played by Heartstopper‘s Joe Locke] shows up in her life,” Schaeffer mused. “It’s his idea to travel the Witches’ Road to get her power back. But in order to go on the Road, you’ve got to get a coven together. So how does a witch that no-one’s going to trust get a band of sisters together?”

