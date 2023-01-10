Ant-Man 3 Trailer Has Marvel Fans Comparing MODOK to George Lopez

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's full trailer made the long-awaited reveal of what the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of MODOK looks like!

M.O.D.O.K (Mental/Mobile/Mechanized Organism Designed Only for Killing) is a character with a very distinct and signature look in the comics, as he is essentially a giant cybernetic head with tiny arms and legs, strapped into a flying/floating armored casing. MODOK was always going to be one of the most challenging characters for Marvel Studios to adapt for the MCU, and early artwork leaks had fans concerned about Marvel Studios' design choices.

After the new Ant-Man 3 trailer, Marvel fans seem to be stuck on the idea of comparing the MCU version of MODOK to comedian George Lopez and his villain role in Robert Rodriguez's 2005 film, The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl!