Ant-Man 3 Trailer Has Marvel Fans Comparing MODOK to George Lopez
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's full trailer made the long-awaited reveal of what the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of MODOK looks like!
M.O.D.O.K (Mental/Mobile/Mechanized Organism Designed Only for Killing) is a character with a very distinct and signature look in the comics, as he is essentially a giant cybernetic head with tiny arms and legs, strapped into a flying/floating armored casing. MODOK was always going to be one of the most challenging characters for Marvel Studios to adapt for the MCU, and early artwork leaks had fans concerned about Marvel Studios' design choices.
After the new Ant-Man 3 trailer, Marvel fans seem to be stuck on the idea of comparing the MCU version of MODOK to comedian George Lopez and his villain role in Robert Rodriguez's 2005 film, The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl!
Long Live Sharkboy and Lavagirl!
.@popetheking said MODOK looks like George Lopez in Shark Boy and Lava Girl and — #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania pic.twitter.com/gxy36rIuOc— Reel James (@itsreeljames) January 10, 2023
First of all: who knew The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl had this kind of cult-following? I mean if it was Spy Kids we were talking about...
It's Electric!
I saw the new Antman trailer already.
Modok new look gives me the George Lopez face as Mr. Electric 😂 pic.twitter.com/M8T91rFnqx— Chajitsu (@Chajitsu_ssb) January 10, 2023
If you don't know your history of cinema, George Lopez played the villain of The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, Mr. Electric.
We Sure This Is The Right Movie?
you’re telling me that’s modok and NOT george lopez in sharkboy and lavagirl ??? pic.twitter.com/c6d4FGyqyr— cara (@worthynomad) January 10, 2023
Some fans refuse to believe that this isn't some sort of secret sequel to Shakrboy and Lavagirl...
Wanted Marvel's The Avengers MODOK
GOD DAMN IT we got the ugly ass George Lopez Modok instead of the Avengers Game Modok 😭 pic.twitter.com/5FciAh40pi— 🏆 Box King K.E.V.I.N. 🎮 (@BoxKingKevin) January 10, 2023
Fans may have criticized the Marvel's The Avengers video game, but they sure loved its version of MODOK enough to wish and pray for him to be the basis of the MCU version. No such luck.
If Not Lopez, Who?
MODOK kinda look like George Lopez as Mr Electric😂😂 https://t.co/M7bikrt1dl pic.twitter.com/ryICRxI2Xh— Beifong (@Moone_zm) January 10, 2023
The rumor that Ant-Man 1 villain Corey Stoll (Yellowjacket) was in Ant-Man 3 has been swirling since the beginning – swiftly followed by the rumor that Stoll would be the MCU version of MODOK. Now, it (literally) appears that rumor is confirmed.
What Is It With Lopez?
ok it's cool knowing Modok is actually gonna look like how he did in the comics but in live action he just looks like when they had the flashbacks in george lopez https://t.co/a3YysmMJlu pic.twitter.com/xwe6gFJvVw— theresa! (@fjordvpn) January 10, 2023
Does George Lopez have a weird fascination with putting his head into/onto weird places? You decide.
So Dumb It's Great
I LOVE HOW STUPID MODOK LOOKS. George Lopez in Shark Boy and Lava Girl lookin’ ass. #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania pic.twitter.com/mP7sircolJ— The Batman Enjoyer (@UselessNobody8) January 10, 2023
Some Marvel fans appreciate the fact that a character like MODOK has always looked silly, and always will, no matter how you adapt him.
At Least THESE Guys Are Happy...
I want George Lopez to play modok so we can get this again pic.twitter.com/BPA6FUPuuZ— Hat (@TheHatalwayswin) August 7, 2022
George Lopez to play MODOK please pic.twitter.com/qcbeW31vYd— Nathan (@iamnathan12345) December 6, 2021
Ask and ye shall receive...