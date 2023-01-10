Ant-Man 3 Trailer Has Marvel Fans Comparing MODOK to George Lopez

By Kofi Outlaw

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's full trailer made the long-awaited reveal of what the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of MODOK looks like!

 M.O.D.O.K (Mental/Mobile/Mechanized Organism Designed Only for Killing) is a character with a very distinct and signature look in the comics, as he is essentially a giant cybernetic head with tiny arms and legs, strapped into a flying/floating armored casing. MODOK was always going to be one of the most challenging characters for Marvel Studios to adapt for the MCU, and early artwork leaks had fans concerned about Marvel Studios' design choices. 

After the new Ant-Man 3 trailer, Marvel fans seem to be stuck on the idea of comparing the MCU version of MODOK to comedian George Lopez and his villain role in Robert Rodriguez's 2005 film, The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

Long Live Sharkboy and Lavagirl!

First of all: who knew The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl had this kind of cult-following? I mean if it was Spy Kids we were talking about...

It's Electric!

If you don't know your history of cinema, George Lopez played the villain of The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, Mr. Electric.

We Sure This Is The Right Movie?

Some fans refuse to believe that this isn't some sort of secret sequel to Shakrboy and Lavagirl...

Wanted Marvel's The Avengers MODOK

Fans may have criticized the Marvel's The Avengers video game, but they sure loved its version of MODOK enough to wish and pray for him to be the basis of the MCU version. No such luck.

If Not Lopez, Who?

The rumor that Ant-Man 1 villain Corey Stoll (Yellowjacket) was in Ant-Man 3 has been swirling since the beginning – swiftly followed by the rumor that Stoll would be the MCU version of MODOK. Now, it (literally) appears that rumor is confirmed.

What Is It With Lopez?

Does George Lopez have a weird fascination with putting his head into/onto weird places? You decide.

So Dumb It's Great

Some Marvel fans appreciate the fact that a character like MODOK has always looked silly, and always will, no matter how you adapt him.

At Least THESE Guys Are Happy...

Ask and ye shall receive...

