Avengers: Endgame Director Joe Russo Has Hilarious Response To Viral Martin Scorsese TikTok

These days, you can catch Martin Scorsese on an unlikely social media app: TiKTok. Thanks to the 80-year-old director's 23-year-old daughter, Francesca Scorsese, the Oscar winner has been seen in some various videos, including one where he tries to guess modern-day slang. In another hilarious TikTok, Scorsese is seen coaching a brand new actor: his dog Oscar. This video prompted a pretty funny response from Joe Russo, the co-director of Avengers: Endgame.

"It appears we have the same muse... @martinscorsese_," Russo captioned the post. In his video, he refers to his dog as "Box Office." While Scorsese's films have earned various Academy Awards over the years, Russo helmed the second-highest-grossing movie of all time. You can watch the video below:

Martin Scorsese on Marvel Movies:

Many believe Russo's video is taking a jab at Scorsese due to the iconic director's past comments about Marvel. Scorsese has been outspoken about disliking Marvel and became a trending topic back in 2019 for comparing superhero films to theme parks. Even today, the Scorsese/Marvel debate rages on. Scorsese has been promoting his new film, Killers of the Flower Moon, and doubled down on his feelings about Marvel while talking to British GQ, saying that the modern studio system is prioritizing "manufactured content" over true art.

"I do think that the manufactured content isn't really cinema," Scorsese said in part. "No, I don't want to say it. But what I mean is that, it's manufactured content. It's almost like AI making a film. And that doesn't mean that you don't have incredible directors and special effects people doing beautiful artwork. But what does it mean? What do these films – what will it give you? Aside from a kind of consummation of something and then eliminating it from your mind, your whole body, you know? So what is it giving you?"

What Is Killers of the Flower Moon About?

Directed by Scorsese and written for the screen by Scorses and Eric Roth (Forrest Gump, Dune), Killers of the Flower Moon is based on David Grann's bestselling book of the same name. You can read a description of the film below:

"The film is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror. Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart and Mollie Kyle, Killers of the Flower Moon is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal."

Killers of the Flower Moon stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, Tantoo Cardinal, John Lithgow, and Brendan Fraser.

Killer of the Flower Moon is now playing in theaters.