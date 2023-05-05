Comic-Con 2022: Guardians of the Galaxy's Chris Pratt Teases Star-Lord's Place in Vol. 3

The end of an era will arrive on May 5, 2023, when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters. The third Guardians film will mark the end of the Guardians franchise and see all of its characters go on emotional journeys, particularly Peter Quill/Star-Lord. Played by Chris Pratt, Star-Lord is still dealing with the loss of Gamora (Zoe Saldana), a loss that is complicated by the fact that another version of her still exists. But while how Star-Lord's journey — and indeed the journey for all of the Guardians — actually ends will have to wait for the film's release, Pratt told ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis how he thinks the character would write his own ending.

Speaking after Marvel Studios' Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, Pratt said if Star-Lord had his way, he and Gamora would ride off into the sunset, but cautioned that life doesn't always work out that way.

"If what he wants, if you pick up where… it's easy to guess what he would want, if you pick up where we pick up, which is he's lost the love of his life," Pratt said. "She's alive but she does not know who he is. So, like the one person he's found in his life that understands him, that gets him, that accepts him. They've been through so much loss together. He's already been through so much loss in his life, but he's still had her and so now he doesn't have anything. He doesn't feel like he has that. So, I mean, if he was writing his own ending, it would be something very, very happy and ride off into the sunset, I suppose. But maybe that's the ending he gets, maybe it's not but life doesn't always give you what you want."

During Marvel Studios' presentation on Saturday, fans in attendance got to see the first footage from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 with that footage teasing a bit of Star-Lord's encounter with this version of Gamora that is a stranger to him. You can check out the description of that footage below as well as the official synopsis for the film below.

"Guardians 3 footage sees the Guardians captured by Ravagers and Nebula reveals they have an appointment with Gamora. Peter Quill is caught all the way off guard. Peter reflects on their time together. 'You were everything to me,' he said. 'I thought you were gone but you're here and I miss you.' Gamora tells him that person was not her. We get our first look at Adam Warlock. A grown Groot fights back-to-back with Quill. High Evolutionary shows up. The Guardians float on a space planet. Gamora caps the trailer by calling Quill by the wrong name and turning him down. The Guardians joke on Quill for talking to her so intimately on an open communication line and they've been listening all along. It ends with Mantis asking what we know about Rocket. A shot of a very young Rocket Raccoon takes the screen. Much of the trailer was set to "Do You Realize" by Flaming Lips."





In Marvel Studios "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. is set to be released on May 5, 2023.