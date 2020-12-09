Hawkeye Set Photos Tease the Return of SHIELD

✖

This week has given us a whole lot of exciting behind-the-scenes content from Disney+'s Hawkeye series. We've seen new photos of Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, a first look at the show's villains, and moments that look straight out of the comics. One tiny detail you may have missed in the latest batch of photos is the SHIELD logo on Clint Barton/Hawkeye's (Jeremy Renner) quiver. It's been a long time since Clint has worked for the Strategic Homeland Intervention Enforcement Logistics Division, and we're interested to see if this means he'll be returning to the agency.

"SHIELD LOGO ON CLINT’S QUIVER!!!," @aw_hawkeye pointed out on Twitter. You can check out the photo in their tweet below:

SHIELD played a role in Spider-Man: Far From Home with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) teaming up with Spidey. Of course, their characters ended up being Skrulls, Talos and Soren, with the real Nick Fury mysteriously out in space. Something big is definitely cooking and we're not at all surprised SHIELD will be coming back into the fold. Of course, Clint retired after the events of Captain America: Civil War (again) and then went on a vigilante warpath during Avengers: Endgame. We're interested to see what steps he'll take next.

The tease of SHIELD's involvement in the Hawkeye series also has us hoping for some sort of Agents of SHIELD tie-in. There has been a lot of discourse over the years about whether or not the show is MCU canon, but fans of the series firmly believe the show is still a part of the MCU, especially after the final season included time travel and alternate timelines. In fact, Ming-Na Wen recently hinted that she'd like to appear as Agent Melinda May on the Disney+ series.

In addition to the return of SHIELD, fans can also expect to see the MCU's debut of SWORD, the space-based counterpart of SHIELD, on WandaVision. Set photos that were revealed earlier this year indicate that SWORD will play a major role in the series with the adult Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) possibly on their payroll. However, it's entirely possible that SWORD will show up in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as well.

Agents of SHIELD actually ended with Daisy Johnson/Quake (Chloe Bennet) leading a team in space, but the series was not allowed to use the name SWORD.

Stay tuned for more updates about Disney+'s Hawkeye.