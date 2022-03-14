New Look at Wanda as the Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

With less than two months to go until Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens in theaters (and reshoots still happening), Marvel Studios has released a new image of Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maxmoff, a.k.a. The Scarlet Witch in the film (released via Empire Magazine). Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the first time that Wanda and Doctor Strange will interact on screen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “I really was excited to do dialogue with him,” Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Wanda Maxmioff in the MCU, told Empire of finally sharing scenes with Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch. “I really enjoyed our constant conversation, of analysis and trying to understand where both characters are coming from.”

While the two actors are enjoying each other’s company, the new Marvel movie may test which of their characters is the more powerful. “I don’t know who’s more powerful than Wanda,” Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness producer Richie Palmer tells Empire. “Meeting the Wanda Maximoff at the end of Endgame would have been a lot for Strange. Who comes out on top as the most powerful being in the universe? Maybe we find out at the end of the movie.

“Madness has many different definitions. It’s maddening for Doctor Strange to have to watch the love of his life marry someone else. And it’s maddening for Wanda to have been told, ‘There’s a book, and there’s a chapter about you in that book you should read, and secrets you don’t know about yourself.’”

In Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, “the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars returning MCU fixtures Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo, Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch, and Benedict Wong as Wong. Xochitl Gomez debuts as America Chavez, Michael Stühlbarg plays Nicodemus West, and Rachel McAdams returns as Christine Palmer.

Sam Raimi directs Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Kevin Feige produces, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll, and Jamie Christopher as executive producers. Michael Waldron wrote the screenplay.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens in theaters on May 6th.