Edgar Wright Supports Movie Theaters Surviving, If Only for Kumail Nanjiani's Ripped Body in Eternals

✖

Thanks to the pandemic, the fate of movie theatres have been left in question. Since it's currently unsafe to go to the movies in many places, Warner Bros. recently made the decision to release all of their 2021 films on HBO Max. This move has received mixed reactions, but some filmmakers like Tenet's Christopher Nolan and Dune's Denis Villeneuve have spoken out against the decision. Other famous directors have taken a sillier approach in their pleas to save theatres. Recently, Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World's Edgar Wright explained that theatres must be saved in order to see Kumail Nanjiani's ripped body in Marvel's upcoming film Eternals.

"We must preserve the big screen experience. For one thing we need ‘The Eternals’ to premiere at the cinema to fully appreciate the wonder of @kumailn new biceps," Wright wrote. "Thank you Edgar. These guns weren’t made for day and date VOD," Nanjiani replied. You can check out their conversation in the tweets below:

Thank you Edgar. These guns weren’t made for day and date VOD. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 12, 2020

Last December, Nanjiani posted a photo of his incredible body transformation, which not only went viral but earned the actor a 10-year free PornHub subscription. Nanjiani also shared a hilarious photo from a visit to his parent's house at the beginning of the year, which featured the soon-to-be Marvel star's dad wearing the photo of jacked-Nanjiani on a pair of socks.

Last month, promo art reportedly surfaced online showing a new look at Nanjiani's character Kingo, including details about the film's plot and the villainous Deviants. The translation via TheDirect reveals new tidbits about the Eternals and their roles in shaping human history "since the dawn of time." You can check that out here.

Marvel's Eternals was directed by Chloe Zhao (Nomadland) and was written by Matthew K. Firpo and Ryan Firpo. In addition to Nanjiani, who is playing Kingo in the film, the sprawling cast includes Angelina Jolie (Thena), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Lia McHugh (Sprite), Don Lee (Gilgamesh), Kit Harington (Dane Whitman/Black Knight), Gemma Chan (Sersi), and Barry Keoghan (Druig).

Do you think Marvel movies should be released on Disney+ next year alongside their theatrical releases? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

Eternals is currently scheduled to (hopefully) hit theaters on November 5, 2021.