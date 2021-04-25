Falcon and Winter Soldier: Disney+ Shares New Photo of Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan

Falcon and the Winter Soldier fans are sharing their love for Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan. Disney+ posted an image for people to caption of the two in an arm wrestling match. Both Stan and Mackie look straight into the camera as if daring the audience to do their worst. Fans are nothing if not funny, so some of the reactions are downright hysterical. Of all the things in the finale, one thing most viewers agreed on was the relationship between Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes. That’s a real friendship now, and it should only enhance their moments together going forward. A lot of people guessed that the pairing could make for a great series down the line. Disney’s bet on the same thing ended up paying massive dividends for the company. Check out the post and some of the best reactions down below.

Comment 💺 if you’d move your seat up for them. pic.twitter.com/7RdM4NX3ni — Disney+ (@disneyplus) April 25, 2021

Director Kari Skogland actually spoke to the Toronto Sun about her two star’s relationship influencing the structure of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. “We looked at a lot of the interviews they had done together, and they had this natural chemistry and we capitalized on that. Because they’re friends off-screen, they have a history and comfort level that comes through. The characters weren’t friends, and they don’t even like each other … but Bucky is like a lost puppy as he annoyingly follows Sam as they try to solve what’s going on in the world.”

“That was wonderful territory for the two characters to explore. They’ve been playing these guys for a long time, but as smaller characters,” she added. “But now was a chance to get to know them and their vulnerabilities. That was a bit terrifying, I think. Especially for Sebastian because the Winter Soldier is such an iconic character and now, we were ripping off all that veneer and getting into the man. That was new territory.”

What do you want to see most out of Captain America 4? Let us know down in the comments!