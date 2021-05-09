Falcon and Winter Soldier Reveals Secret Behind Bucky’s Arm

Marvel Studios decided to give fans a look at what makes Bucky’s arm tick in some new behind-the-scenes footage. Sebastian Stan’s Winter Soldier has been a fan favorite for a long time. But, this series really allowed him to cut loose in some ways that people hadn’t seen since the Captain America films. Yes, he’s in the thick of battle in Avengers: Infinity War, but that’s not exactly the same as these more claustrophobic brawls in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. It’s no secret that a large segment of the fanbase wanted to see Stan take the metal arm out for a test drive. That day might not have come immediately, but it is being teased even more as there are some things Bucky doesn’t know about his appendage.

Comicbook.com spoke to head writer Malcolm Spellman talked about that final end card and how serious fans should take it.

"I hope people will forget that end title card as being an indicator of a commitment from Marvel," Spellman explained during the conversation. "I think he has slayed that dragon, personally, and I don't think I'll be in trouble for that. So when Bucky enters the series, he's never ever shaken what he believes, which is, 'I remember everyone, murders, which means that part of me was there, which means a part of the Winter Soldier is me.' And if even a fraction of Winter Soldier is you, you are an awful person. You know what I'm saying?"

Near the finale, Sebastian Stan’s stunt actor, John Nania explained why the character didn’t use guns as much in the series.

“You may have noticed during the season of #thefalconandthewintersoldier Bucky didn’t use guns and knives as much as you might have expected. This was a conscious decision to help show Bucky’s journey away from being just a killer. So when @davemacomber came to me with this idea for a knife fight, I instantly loved it. We referred to this fight as “you can’t dethrone the king” If you take note Bucky uses the back unsharp side of the tanto in a defensive manor while he traps and parries, even throwing the knife next to Diego’s head as a statement ‘don’t make me cross that line.’”

“This is one of my favorite fights not only because of the context but because what you’re seeing is almost 100% @imsebastianstan and he nailed it, and for the record he also nailed the knife flip on the first take (don’t worry Dave your memory isn’t going) I added some photos of us practicing the knife flip, enjoying coffee, in a Starbucks in Prague, while @jeaton_ and #wyattrussell were outside doing the unthinkable to poor Nico. Posted @withregram • @davemacomber Viz, rehearse, shoot. If I remember correctly, @imsebastianstan did the no-look flip catch on take one (pretty sure John did for the viz, too).”

