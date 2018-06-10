One of the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ Songs Was a Fan Suggestion

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 director James Gunn has revealed that one song’s inclusion on Awesome Mix Vol. 2 can be credited to a Guardians of the Galaxy fan’s suggestion.

Gunn revealed on Twitter that he had never heard of the song “Wham Bang Shang-A-Lang” by Silver, but one fan suggested he check it out. Upon discovering that it was actually a song from the 1970s, Gunn decided that it had a place on Awesome Mix Vol. 2 for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

“Wham Bam from GotG Vol. 2 was a suggestion by someone on Twitter – I wish I could find the original poster,” Gunn tweeted. “I had never heard the song before that, and it first wasn’t even sure it was a real song from the ’70’s.”

Released in April 2017, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2 debuted at number eight on the Billboard 200 chart with 34,000 units sold in its first week. The album peaked on the chart at number four with 87,000 units. Awesome Mix Vol. 2 was the eighth best-selling album of 2017 with 600,000 copies and was certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America.

The original Awesome Mix was a mixtape of music that Peter Quill’s mother loved. Star-Lord discovered Awesome Mix Vol. 2 when he finally opened the gift his mother gave him before he was taken from Earth. The third volume may be a little different, as it will come from music left on a Zune.

Gunn recently revealed his secret “Awesome Mix, Vol. 0” playlist, which is comprised of songs he listened to while filming the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Awesome Mix Vol. 2 are both available on home media. The Guardians of the Galaxy can currently be seen in Avengers: Infinity War and will get their third film in 2020.

