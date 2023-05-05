Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Teaser Confirms Fan-Favorite Costumes

Marvel fans in attendance at San Diego Comic-Con got the very first glimpse at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3., with an emotional James Gunn and cast breaking the clip down shortly after it played. Though the clip is far from being released to the masses, those in attendance were treated to plenty of goodies including the first look at Will Poulter's Adam Warlock to a younger version of Rocket Raccoon that left the audience bawling.

As teased by previous set photos, the footage also confirmed the group will get new costumes that should excited longtime fans of the group's comics history. In one of the shots, part of the team—Dave Bautista's Drax included—is seen with blue costumes complete with red accents, the same exact look the group donned in the critically-acclaimed Marvel Comics cosmic era helmed in part of Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

"Exactly 10 years ago this week, I flew to Wilmington, North Carolina, where [Kevin Feige was] shooting Iron Man 3," director James Gunn said from the Hall H panel. There, he pitched Guardians of the Galaxy. "It was the beginning of this journey. I fell in love with these characters. They aren't really superheroes...they saved the universe a couple times but really what they do is they save each other...When I started telling that story I had sort of an end in sight...This is the end of that story. Some stories have an end, doesn't mean everybody dies."

The full teaser description can be found below.

Guardians 3 footage sees the Guardians captured by Ravagers and Nebula reveals they have an appointment with Gamora. Peter Quill is caught all the way off guard. Peter reflects on their time together. "You were everything to me," he said. "I thought you were gone but you're here and I miss you." Gamora tells him that person was not her. We get our first look at Adam Warlock. A grown Groot fights back to back with Quill. Chukwudi shows up. The Guardians float on a space planet. Gamora caps the trailer by calling Quill by the wrong name and turning him down. The Guardians joke on Quill for talking to her so intimately on an open communication line and they've been listening all along. It ends with Mantis asking what we know about Rocket. A shot of a very young Rocket Raccoon takes the screen. Much of the trailer was set to "Do You Realize" by Flaming Lips.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters May 5, 2023.

What other Guardians characters would you like to see spinoffs of? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!