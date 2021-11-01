Hawkeye Star Jeremy Renner Has to Be Clint Barton on Halloween Because of His Daughter’s Friends

When you dress up as a superhero for a living, Halloween might be the one time of year that you’d expect to get a break from the costume, but for Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner, sometimes there are reasons to suit up that you just can’t say no to. The Marvel star took to Instagram on Sunday to share that he was suiting up as Clint Barton again for Halloween for his daughter and her friends. In the short video, Renner shows off his character’s quiver of arrows and bow as well as a brief shot of himself in costume before wishing fans a Happy Halloween.

As it turns out, his daughter is also the reason he has the Hawkeye costume at home. During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Jimmy Kimmel asked Renner “Do you ever put on the costume for like a party or anything? Do you have the costume?” and while Renner explained that he never actually took anything from his work in the MCU – and jokingly called the other Avengers “dirtbags” for doing so – he did explain that he has one of the Hawkeye costumes because he was asked to be the valet at his daughter’s school.



“No, no that’s the thing,” Renner said. “I never, over the decade or so of doing the Avengers and all that sort of stuff, I never took anything ’cause they asked not to and my mom taught me, well… So I never took anything, right? All the Avengers took stuff, the dirtbags! They stole something. Thor’s got his hammer.” Renner added, “So I finally asked after doing the TV series because I got asked to be the valet guy at my daughter’s school. They need help when you drop off your kid at school, they need an adult … So I said, ‘Fine, if I’m gonna do it, I’m gonna do it dressed as Hawkeye.’ You know, plus it up … So that’s why I have the costume. I don’t know if they’re gonna ask for it back, I probably won’t give it back at this point, but I got it, finally.”



Of course, while he may be wearing the Hawkeye suit to his daughter’s school and suiting up for her and her friends for Halloween, Renner also explained that his daughter “barely knows” he’s the superhero.



“Nah, she barely knows I’m Hawkeye,” Renner told Kimmel. “She doesn’t know anything. She knows, ‘That’s daddy wearing pajamas.’”



In addition to Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye, Hawkeye stars Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McCarnon, Brian d’Arcy James, and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie, Hawkeye debuts on Disney+ on November 24, 2021.



What do you think of Jeremy Renner suiting up as Hawkeye for Halloween? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!