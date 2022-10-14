How She-Hulk Landed a Cameo From Writer Jessica Gao (Exclusive)

The finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law featured a whole lot of excitement and surprises including some major cameos and character reveals. Fans were especially delighted by K.E.V.I.N, the AI version of Kevin Fiege who makes all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe decisions behind the scenes. ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast recently had a chat with She-Hulk's head writer, Jessica Gao, who shared details about the appearance of K.E.V.I.N. She also opened up about another special cameo in the episode: her own. When She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) visits the show's writers' room, you can spot Gao.

"I did not want to be in the show," Gao revealed. "Really gave me a taste of my own medicine, but I don't enjoy being on camera and also I'm a terrible actor. And it was actually Kevin Feige who pitched that She-Hulk first goes to the writer's room and argue, because originally I just wanted her to go straight to the source. That's what we want to see, Kevin Feige. But he suggested that she first go to the writer's room. And so I was like, 'Okay great, then I'll write these writer characters, but we'll have real actors play them.' And we shot this during the height of COVID, and so it was still very scary to be around people because vaccines had just come out so not everybody was even vaccinated. People were still trying to get their first shots."

Gao continued, "So, health and safety was being tightly monitored on sets. And when we were shooting that scene... So there's a lot of protocol for background, anyone who was going to be on set, they had a test a certain amount and a certain length of time before being on a set. And because I was on set every day, I was testing every day, and the day before we shot that scene, they were like, 'We need one more background person.' And there wasn't going to be enough time to find a new background actor and then have them tested. But this guy was available and so I had to step in and I did so very reluctantly. But what was cool was that two other actual writers from the show were in that scene, Zeb Wells and Cody Ziegler."

Will She-Hulk Have A Season 2?

Currently, She-Hulk has not been renewed for a second season, but Marvel Studios hasn't been quick to greenlight their Disney+ follow-ups. Currently, only Loki is confirmed to be getting a second season. That being said, Marvel's finale teaser for She-Hulk did refer to the episode as the "season finale," which makes up hopeful. ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson recently wrote a compelling argument in favor of a second season, which you can read here. During Gao's interview with Phase Zero, she addressed the possibility of a second season.

"I feel like this must be what it feels like for people who have had kids," Gao said. "This is how my favorite kids describe when they have their first baby and then everybody's like, are you going to have another kid? And they're like, I literally just gave birth. I'm in labor in delivery. I just gave birth. I'm still on a hospital bed. Give me a second. And that's how I feel right now."

