Hulk Star Mark Ruffalo Thinks He's Going to Get Thrown Out of the Marvel Universe

Mark Ruffalo won the Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Emmy last month for playing twin brothers in HBO's I Know This Much Is True. However, the actor known for playing the Hulk still can't quite believe he's such a big part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a recent interview with Variety, he talked about playing the part after being asked, "When you’re playing the Hulk and you’re on set, do you ever pinch yourself like not believing where you are?"

"Yeah. Every time I’m whining like, 'God damn, how long are we waiting for the set up?' I’m like, 'Hey, remember you’re not even supposed to be here.'" Ruffalo shared. "Right. I just remember to be grateful because I still can’t believe it. I still keep thinking, 'They’re going to throw me out of the club. I never belonged here in the first place and they’re all going to find out.'"

Fans are still waiting to hear if Ruffalo will be playing Hulk again. The actor is only officially signed on to play his character in Disney+'s upcoming animated series, What If... Ruffalo is not currently attached to any live-action films or shows, but that doesn't mean he wants to stop playing the Hulk. In fact, he has said there is a chance he'll show up in Disney+'s She-Hulk series. He even welcomed Tatiana Maslany, who was cast in the titular role, to the family. He also shared some potential Hulk movie ideas.

At the beginning of March, Ruffalo was in Chicago for C2E2 and talked all things Hulk during his panel. While being interviewed by Buffy the Vampire Slayer's Clare Kramer, Ruffalo revealed he'd like to make a Professor Hulk movie.

