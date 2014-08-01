I Am Groot Poster Revealed

Marvel Studios held their first animation panel at San Diego Comic-Con today and they revealed a lot of cool things about their upcoming series. One of the first series they focused on was I Am Groot. During the panel they released the first official trailer for the series and also premiered the first episode. I Am Groot will consist of five shorts that star Baby Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, but may not be canon to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The panel also gave us a new poster for the series that features the titular character relaxing on an alien planet.

James Gunn recently revealed that I Am Groot will not connect with his Guardians of the Galxay movies. "They are animated shorts so not necessarily part of the Guardians saga," Gunn confirmed on Twitter this past June. The Guardians of the Galaxy director continued to say that the shorts are "canon to themselves, I'd think."You can check out the poster for I Am Groot below!

Check out this new poster for Marvel Studios' #IAmGroot.



All Original shorts start streaming August 10 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/7P9EDPVIVt — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 22, 2022

The most recent Marvel Studios series to hit the Disney+ streaming service was Ms. Marvel. The series recently wrapped up an incredible first season in which the season finale reveals that the reason Kamala can access her superpowers is because of a mutation in her genetics. In this moment, the iconic X-Men animated series theme song plays, confirming that the character is indeed a mutant. Within during a recent AMA on Redddit, Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani recently broke her silence on the substantial reveal.

"Don't get me wrong, I love the Inhumans. Black Bolt is my father. But I do think the MCU is in a very different place than the comics were, and so we were actually able to go this way with Kamala, and, to be fair, the original intent for the comic character WAS to make her a mutant, so I am over the moon that this is real and we could make it happen," Vellani revealed. "Sana Amanat and I were freaking out; every single brain cell exploded when we found out we can do this. I was literally refreshing the ep 6 discussion thread on here until someone finallyyyy mentioned it."

Here's how Disney+ describes the series: "Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel" is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?"

Ms. Marvel was directed by executive producers Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, with executive producer Bisha K. Ali serving as head writer. The series stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli, Yasmeen Fletcher as Nakia Bahadir, Rish Shah as Kansan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, Mohamed Kapur as Yusuf Khan, Laurel Marsden as Zoe Zimmer and Aramis Knight as Kareem aka Red Dagger. All episodes of the series are exclusively streaming on Disney+!

What do you think about the poster? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below or by hitting our writer up @NateBrail on Twitter!